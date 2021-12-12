Monday’s game Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
Time, TV: 5:15 p.m., ABC, ESPN
Line: Cardinals by 2½. O/U: 51½.
Notable: Before falling to the Cardinals at home earlier this season, the Sean McVay-coached Rams had never lost to them.
The pick: Rams 33, Cardinals 28
