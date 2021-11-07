Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers
Time, TV: 5:15 p.m., ESPN
Line: Steelers by 61/2. O/U: 40.
Notable: Both are struggling, but Pittsburgh is at home in prime time, and its defense will have something dialed up to fluster Justin Fields. Chicago’s line is going to have a hard time protecting him.
The Pick: Steelers 23, Bears 17
