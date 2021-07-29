The New York Yankees acquired Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo and cash for two minor leaguers Thursday in their second major trade this week for desperately needed left-handed bats.
Earlier in the day, the Yankees announced they had gotten All-Star slugger Joey Gallo from Texas.
Rizzo is batting .248 with 14 home runs and 40 RBI. The 31-year-old had been a fixture at Wrigley Field for a decade, and helped the Cubs break their long World Series drought with a championship in 2016.
The Yankees sent right-hander Alexander Vizcaíno and outfielder Kevin Alcántara to the Cubs.
Royals send Duffy to Dodgers: The Los Angeles Dodgers got Kansas City left-hander Danny Duffy in a trade as the World Series champions boosted their rotation for a playoff push.
The Royals sent their longtime staff member and cash to the Dodgers for a player to be named.
Blue Jays get Hand from Nationals: The Toronto Blue Jays acquired closer Brad Hand from Washington, getting some bullpen help from a skidding Nationals team that has turned into a trade-deadline seller.
The 31-year-old Hand is 5-5 with a 3.59 ERA and 21 saves in 26 opportunities for the Nationals.
The Blue Jays sent catcher Riley Adams to Washington.
Hernandez sent to White Sox: Cleveland traded second baseman Cesar Hernandez to the first-place Chicago White Sox for minor league pitcher Konnor Pilkington — a move that signals the Indians are conceding the division.
The White Sox have been in the market for a second baseman since starter Nick Madrigal suffered a season-ending hamstring tear on June 10.
Cubs send Tepera to White Sox: Reliable reliever Ryan Tepera is heading from the North Side to the South Side.
The struggling Chicago Cubs traded the 33-year-old right-hander to the crosstown White Sox for minor league lefty Bailey Horn.