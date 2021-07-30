LOS ANGELES —
The World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers pulled off a monster deal for ace Max Scherzer and All-Star shortstop Trea Turner, getting the dynamic duo from the Washington Nationals shortly before Friday’s trade deadline.
Washington acquired a pair of rookies, right-hander Josiah Gray and catcher Keibert Ruiz, and two minor leaguers, righty Gerardo Carrillo and outfielder Donovan Casey.
Scherzer had been given permission to speak to the Dodgers to see if he would waive his right to veto any trade, a power he had as a 10-year veteran who has been with his team for at least five years.
The deal came with the Dodgers three games behind NL West-leading San Francisco. Los Angeles owns the top spot in the wild-card race, 2 1/2 games ahead of San Diego.
Cubs dismantle World Series core: The first-place Giants made a big splash just before the trade deadline, acquiring star slugger Kris Bryant from the Cubs for two minor leaguers. ... The Mets acquired flashy shortstop Javier Báez and pitcher Trevor Williams for outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong. ... The White Sox acquired closer Craig Kimbrel for sent second baseman Nick Madrigal and with right-handed reliever Codi Heuer.
Twins trade Barrios to Toronto: The playoff-chasing Blue Jays won the pursuit for All-Star pitcher José Berríos, acquiring the Minnesota right-hander for two minor leaguers.
Cardinals get Lester, Happ: The Nationals completed their final trade of a dizzying sell-off, sending veteran left-hander Jon Lester to St. Louis. The Cardinals also acquired J.A Happ from Minnesota.
Phillies get Gibson, Kennedy, Galvis: The Phillies acquired pitchers Kyle Gibson and Ian Kennedy from Texas and shortstop Freddy Galvis and cash from the Orioles.
Braves reload with four trades: Though the Braves entered the day one game under .500, Atlanta general manager Alex Anthopoulos acquired outfielders Adam Duvall, Jorge Soler and Eddie Rosario and reliever Richard Rodriguez in an attempt to position Atlanta for a run at its fourth consecutive division title.
Nationals send Gomes, Harrison to A’s: The Nationals agreed to trade catcher Yan Gomes and infielder-outfielder Josh Harrison to Oakland.
Yankees get Heaney: The Yankees acquired Angels starter Andrew Heaney and cash for minor league right-handers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero.
Cleveland made two trades: Cleveland sent outfielder Jordan Luplow and right-hander DJ Johnson to Tampa Bay and reliever Phil Maton to the AL West-leading Astros for outfielder Myles Straw.
Multiple relievers change teams: The Orioles traded right-hander Shawn Armstrong to Tampa Bay for cash. ... The Brewers acquired left-hander Daniel Norris from the Tigers. ... The Red Sox acquired right-hander Hansel Robles from Minnesota and left-hander Austin Davis from Pittsburgh.