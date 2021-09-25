ANAHEIM, Calif. — Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout is officially shut down for the season.
The three-time AL MVP suffered a calf strain on May 17 and hasn’t returned to the lineup since. The original prognosis was six to eight weeks of rehabilitation, but the injury was worse than originally thought.
Trout was trying to get back this season, but recently made the decision that he was done this year.
The 30-year-old outfielder said he’s healthy and should have a normal offseason in New Jersey.
“It’s been tough for me, but now looking back and learning from everything, this was the biggest injury of my career,” Trout said.
“It came down to we were trying everything the last month and a half to get back out there. My calf and my body weren’t cooperating. It was frustrating. I took a week, 21/2 weeks off and I feel almost 100%.”
Trout hit .333 with eight home runs, 18 RBI and a 1.090 OPS in 36 games this season.
Rockford may become home of museum: The northern Illinois city that figured prominently in the movie “A League of Their Own” may be getting a museum of its own.
The Rockford Zoning Board of Appeals voted unanimously this week to grant a special-use permit to build a $10 million International Women’s Baseball Museum at Beyer Park on the city’s southeast side, the Rockford Register Star reported.
The city and the league gained international fame in 1992 when the movie starring Tom Hanks, Geena Davis and Madonna was released. At the park, Beyer Stadium was the actual home of the real Rockford Peaches of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League in the 1940s and 1950s.
To put the museum on the site, the Rockford Park District plans to sell an acre of land at the north end of the park to the International Women’s Baseball Center.
