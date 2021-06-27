MINNEAPOLIS — Cleveland right fielder Josh Naylor was carted off the field on a stretcher after colliding with rookie second baseman Ernie Clement during Sunday’s game in Minnesota.
Naylor and Clement converged in shallow right on a popup by Jorge Polanco in the fourth inning. Naylor went sailing in the air after the collision and his right foot got caught underneath him, twisting his foot the wrong way.
Naylor immediately called for medical attention and appeared to be in serious pain while writhing on the ground.
After being attended to for several minutes, Naylor was put in an air cast and left on a cart.
The ball glanced off Clement’s glove for a single. Clement was playing his seventh game in the majors.
Naylor, 24, has hit .253 with seven home runs and 21 RBI in his first full season with Cleveland after being acquired in a trade from the San Diego Padres. He was replaced in the outfield by Bradley Zimmer.
Nationals’ Fedde goes on IL: Erick Fedde went on the 10-day injured list because of a mild oblique strain, and Nationals manager Dave Martinez was unsure when the right-hander would be ready to pitch.
Fedde is 4-4 with a 3.90 ERA in 11 starts. He threw 21 consecutive scoreless innings before giving up five runs in four innings in the Nationals’ 13-12 win over Philadelphia on Wednesday.
Fedde first felt an issue with his side the day after the game and underwent an MRI, Martinez said.
Washington recalled right-handed reliever Andres Machado from Triple-A Rochester, where he had a 2.63 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings.
Cubs’ Rizzo leaves game with lower back tightness: Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo left the game against the Dodgers with tightness on the left side of his lower back.
Rizzo came out in the fourth inning. The slugger struck out and grounded out in his first two at-bats against Clayton Kershaw.
Rizzo also couldn’t make a difficult scoop on a low throw from shortstop Javier Báez, prolonging the second inning. Báez was charged with an error.