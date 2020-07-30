ANAHEIM, Calif. — Mike Trout was placed on the paternity list before the Los Angeles Angels’ game against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.
The reigning AL Most Valuable Player and his wife, Jessica, are expecting their first child, which was due Monday. Trout, who turns 29 on Aug. 7, initially expressed reservations about playing the season due to the coronavirus pandemic when players started summer camp workouts but was pleased with how the Angels were trying to keep players healthy.
The power-hitting outfielder batted .292 with a home run and four RBI in Los Angeles’ first six games.
The Angels recalled right-handed pitcher Kyle Keller to fill the roster spot.
19 Marlins have tested positive for COVID-19: With 19 Miami Marlins — including 17 players — having tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, Major League Baseball has launched an investigation into the team’s on-field and off-field behavior in an attempt to determine how the Marlins’ outbreak happened and try to limit the likelihood of a similar outbreak in the future.
MLB also has updated its COVID-19 safety measures in the wake of the Marlins’ issues.
Among the updates to the protocol: requiring the use of surgical masks instead of cloth masks while traveling, having teams travel with a compliance officer who ensures team members follow the league’s protocol and encouraging players not to leave hotels in road cities except for games.
Short hops: Umpire Joe West left in the bottom of the first inning in the game between the Nationals and the Blue Jays but eventually returned after getting bloodied when he was hit in the head by Bo Bichette’s flying bat. ... Right-hander Mike Foltynewicz cleared waivers and was outrighted to the Braves’ alternate training site.