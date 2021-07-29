CLEVELAND — Cleveland manager Terry Francona is stepping down for the remainder of this season to address some lingering health issues.
The 62-year-old Francona has been wearing a boot on his right foot all season after undergoing toe surgery for a staph infection in February. He’s also dealing with a hip problem, which will require surgery.
This is the second year in a row Francona, a two-time World Series champion manager with the Boston Red Sox, has been sidelined due to his health. He managed just 14 games in 2020 due to a serious gastrointestinal issue that landed him in the Cleveland Clinic for weeks.
While hospitalized, Francona had blood clotting issues and he was placed in intensive care.
Bench coach DeMarlo Hale will take over on an interim basis for the rest of this season while Francona focuses on his health. Third base coach Mike Sarbaugh will take Hale’s spot and assistant coach Kyle Hudson will move to third.
First base coach and former Cleveland All-Star catcher Sandy Alomar filled in for Francona a year ago.
One of baseball’s best and most popular managers, Francona is in his ninth season with Cleveland. He’s had a winning record each year and he’s just five wins from tying Hall of Famer Lou Boudreau (728) for the most wins in team history.
Griffey, others elected to HOF board of directors: Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr., Craig Biggio, and Tom Glavine were elected to the 17-member board of directors for the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.
Chairman Jane Forbes Clark made the announcement.
“They have all demonstrated their continuing commitment to baseball and to this institution,” Clark said in a statement. “Their vision will help guide the Museum toward the future.”