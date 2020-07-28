MIAMI — Major League Baseball suspended the Miami Marlins’ season through Sunday, and the Philadelphia Phillies will remain idled by the coronavirus pandemic until Friday, while the rest of baseball forges ahead with trepidation.
In the wake of a virus outbreak that infected half the Marlins’ team, infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said the season could be in jeopardy.
But MLB came up with a patchwork schedule for the rest of this week and said that among more than 6,400 tests conducted since Friday, there were no new positives involving on-field personnel from any team other than the Marlins.
In a statement, MLB said it wanted to allow the Marlins time to focus on providing care for their players and to plan for a resumption of play early next week.
Yankees-Phillies series postponed: The remainder of the Phillies’ home-and-home series against the Yankees was postponed.
The Phillies were supposed to host the Yankees on Monday and Tuesday and play them in New York on Wednesday and Thursday. Instead, the Yankees are planning to head to Baltimore to start a series against the Orioles on Wednesday.
Short hops: Texas left-hander Brett Martin was activated from the injured list while two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber was placed on the 45-day injured list with a muscle tear in his shoulder. ... Kansas City signed former All-Star Matt Harvey to a minor league contract.