The Texas Rangers are not only losing games.
During their 12-game losing streak, the Rangers have completed 105 consecutive innings without even being in the lead.
“It’s the toughest situation I’ve ever been a part of, and I know a lot of these guys can honestly say the same thing,” Texas manager Chris Woodward said.
The 105-inning stretch is the longest in franchise history the Rangers have gone without starting a new inning ahead on the scoreboard. It is the longest such streak in the majors in more than a half-century.
While losing all 10 games in their three-city trip coming out of the All-Star break, the Rangers trailed at the end of 76 of 86 innings played and they were tied the other 10. Texas had also lost at home in its last two games before the break.
Buxton, Twins fail to reach extension: The fracture in Byron Buxton’s left hand is gradually disappearing. The gap between Buxton and the Twins on a long-term contract isn’t so easily healed.
The Platinum Glove center fielder rejected a contract offer from the Twins this weekend, a major league source confirmed, and the team turned down a counteroffer from Buxton’s agent, leaving further negotiations for this winter.
But the chasm between Buxton’s potential payday as a free agent, and the Twins’ desire to protect themselves financially if he continues to play less than half the team’s games, might have more immediate consequences with the MLB trade deadline looming Friday. If the Twins believe Buxton won’t be in the Twin Cities beyond the 2022 season, when he becomes eligible for free agency, they might be more inclined to trade off major parts of the team now and undertake a multiyear rebuilding project.
Short hops: Yankees All-Star outfielder Aaron Judge and catcher Kyle Higashioka took another step in returning from the COVID-19 injured list by taking batting practice. ... Reliever Clay Holmes was acquired by the Yankees from the Pirates for infielders Hoy Park and Diego Castillo. ... Cleveland claimed left-hander Alex Young off waivers from Arizona.