LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers placed All-Star right fielder Mookie Betts on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right hip inflammation.
In a corresponding move, the Dodgers activated right-hander Jimmy Nelson from the injured list after he recovered from a left lumbar strain.
Betts’ IL move is retroactive to Thursday and was made just before the start of Sunday’s game against the Colorado Rockies. He last started on July 17 at Colorado and last appeared in a game Monday when he made a pinch-hit appearance against the San Francisco Giants.
The Dodgers had been avoiding an IL move for Betts, initially projecting him to return on Tuesday for the start of a three-game road series against the San Francisco Giants.
Betts is batting .270 this season with an .876 OPS and has 14 home runs with 40 RBI.
Pirates trading Frazier to Padres: The Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to trade All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier to the San Diego Padres for three minor leaguers. The trade is pending physicals. Pittsburgh is sending approximately $1.4 million to the Padres in the deal.
Frazier was the National League starter in the All-Star Game this month. He leads the majors with 125 hits and is batting .324.
Pittsburgh is receiving infielder Tucupita Marcano, outfielder Jack Suwinski and right-hander Michell Miliano in the trade.
Short hops: Cleveland manager Terry Francona missed his second straight game with a head cold. President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said Francona is “still under the weather” and the team’s medical staff felt he would benefit from another day resting at home. ... The Chicago White Sox anticipate that left fielder Eloy Jiménez will join the team in Kansas City and be in the lineup for the series opener against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium, manager Tony La Russa said. Jiménez has been out with a ruptured left pectoral tendon.