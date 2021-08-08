PHILADELPHIA — On the same diamond where Roy Halladay pitched himself into baseball history and the hearts of Philadelphia fans, the Phillies retired the late Hall of Famer’s No. 34 jersey in a touching tribute Sunday.
Former teammates Jimmy Rollins, Ryan Howard and Raúl Ibañez as well as pitching coach Rich Dubee and manager Charlie Manuel were among those in attendance for the ceremony at Citizens Bank Park before the Phillies defeated the New York Mets 3-0 for their eighth straight victory.
Halladay’s wife and two children were unable to attend due to COVID-19 protocols, Ibañez said. Halladay died in a plane crash at 40 years old on Nov. 7, 2017.
Halladay spent four of his 16 seasons in Philadelphia from 2010-2013. He was twice an All-Star with the Phillies and won the second of his two Cy Young Awards following the 2010 season when he went 21-10 with a 2.44 ERA.
The right-hander tossed a perfect game at Miami on May 29, 2010, and threw the second no-hitter in postseason history that Oct. 6 against Cincinnati.
Ibañez spoke of how great of a teammate Halladay was, pointing out how the ace gave each member of the Phillies a watch following the perfect game that was inscribed: “We did it together.”
“He gave us a material gift,” Ibañez said, “but the true gift was being part of his team and part of his life.”
Ibañez recalled Halladay’s intensity, too.
“There was nothing like a Roy stare,” Ibanez told.
Ibañez spoke to the large crowd from a podium next to Halladay’s Hall of Fame plaque in front of the pitcher’s mound.
Halladay’s former catcher, Carlos Ruiz, unveiled a No. 34 statue along with Phillies owner John Middleton.
Rizzo tests positive: Newcomer Anthony Rizzo has become the latest Yankees player to test positive for the coronavirus.
Rizzo is the fourth New York player within the past week to be sidelined by COVID-19, joining pitchers Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery and catcher Gary Sánchez.
Rizzo tested positive after Saturday’s game, manager Aaron Boone said.