NEW YORK — Game 7 of the World Series is scheduled for Nov. 3, its latest since 2009.
Major League Baseball said Wednesday its postseason will start with the AL wild-card game on Oct. 5, followed by the NL wild-card matchup the following day.
Both AL Division Series will start Oct. 7, and both NL Division Series open the following day. The AL Championship Series begins Oct. 15 and the NL Championship Series the next day.
The World Series is scheduled to start on Oct. 26 at the home of the pennant winner with the better regular-season record, and Game 7 would be Nov. 3.
The latest a World Series game has been played is Nov. 4, in 2001 and again in 2009. The Series has not gone past October since 2017, when the Houston Astros won Game 7 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 1.
MLB’s regular season is scheduled to end Oct. 3, and tiebreaker games would take place the following day.
DeGrom resumes throwing, Syndergaard set for rehab: Mets ace Jacob deGrom played catch at Citi Field after an MRI showed improvement with the right forearm tightness that has sidelined him since July 7, while Noah Syndergaard will begin a minor league rehab assignment with High-A Brooklyn on Thursday.
It was the first time deGrom played catch since being shut down from throwing entirely four weeks ago.
Mets manager Luis Rojas did not know details of what the MRI showed, except there was enough improvement for doctors to clear him for throwing.
Short hops: Astros third baseman Alex Bregman was activated from the disabled list after missing more than two months with a strained left quadriceps. ... Cleveland placed right-handed pitcher Triston McKenzie on the 10-day injured list because of shoulder fatigue. ... Buster Posey was out of the lineup for the Giants a night after leaving a game with left knee discomfort, while Brandon Crawford was set to play shortstop after experiencing lower back tightness.