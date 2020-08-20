MIAMI — The New York Mets received two positive tests for COVID-19 in their organization Thursday, Major League Baseball said, prompting the postponement of two games.
The finale of the Mets’ four-game series at Miami was called off an hour before it was scheduled to start. Friday’s game between the Mets and Yankees at Citi Field was also postponed to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted, MLB said.
The Marlins were still scheduled to travel to Washington for a series against the Nationals beginning Friday. The Marlins had a coronavirus outbreak last month that forced them to suspend their season for eight days.
The Mets were expected to remain in South Florida. Their next scheduled game is Saturday against the Yankees.
The positive tests are the first confirmed within the Mets organization since the season began.
Ripken says he’s cancer free: Cal Ripken Jr. revealed he is cancer free after surgery in March to remove a tumor from his prostate.
Known as “The Iron Man” for his record streak of playing in 2,632 consecutive games, the Hall of Famer for the Baltimore Orioles was diagnosed with cancer in February. He wasn’t experiencing symptoms, but bloodwork results prompted a visit to a urologist. After several tests, a biopsy detected cancer.
“Got the surgery, got out, recovered,” Ripken said during a Zoom call. “All the different postanalysis said the cancer was all contained. I’m cancer free, and I can continue my normal life. I thank my lucky stars that occurred.”