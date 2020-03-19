NEW YORK — Major League Baseball called off what was to have been its first two regular-season games in Mexico City, along with a three-game series in Puerto Rico because of the new coronavirus.
Arizona and San Diego were to have played on April 18 and 19 at Mexico City’s Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium, a 20,000-capacity ballpark that opened in March 2019.
The New York Mets and Miami had been scheduled to play a three-game series at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan from April 28-30.
MLB has delayed opening day until mid-May at the earliest because of the virus outbreak.
If the games are rescheduled, they would be at the home teams’ ballparks in Phoenix and Miami.
Saints coach Payton tests positive: New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton learned that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, he told ESPN.
Payton is the first employee of either an NFL team or the league to make such a diagnosis public. He told the network that he came forward to motivate people to educate themselves about what they can do to help fight the pandemic.
Payton said he took the test Monday after he began to feel ill a day earlier, but also said he has not been admitted to a hospital and does not have a fever or cough. The 56-year-old coach said he has been resting comfortably at home, where is in self-quarantine.
MLS further suspends season: Major League Soccer announced that it will suspend its season another four weeks, to May 10, a delay that figures to push the MLS Cup into December.
In a one-paragraph statement MLS, which a week ago announced a 30-day halt to the season, said the break was being lengthened “in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance to postpone events involving more than 50 people over the next eight weeks.” The CDC directive is part of a nationwide effort to stall the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
NBA shuttering facilities: The number of known coronavirus cases within the NBA doubled to 14 when Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics pleaded with people to take social distancing more seriously and the league ordered all teams to shutter their training facilities indefinitely.
Smart revealed that he tested positive and the Los Angeles Lakers said two of their players tested positive as well, bringing the number of players who have acquired the virus to 10. The Philadelphia 76ers said three members of their organization tested positive and the Denver Nuggets said someone within their franchise was positive as well.
The 76ers and Nuggets did not say if the affected people were players, coaches or other staff.
Three men’s teams in isolation: Men’s basketball players, coaches and staff at Siena College, Illinois-Chicago and Wright State are self-isolating as a precaution after two officials who called the school’s games tested positive for the coronavirus.
Siena spokesman Mike Demos said the school learned earlier in the week that two officials who worked Siena’s game against Manhattan in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament on Wednesday, March 11 had tested positive for COVID-19.
England suspends soccer until April 30, will extend season: English soccer authorities reached an unprecedented agreement to extend the season “indefinitely”in an effort to complete all competitions disrupted by the virus outbreak that has brought sport almost to a standstill worldwide.
As well as announcing that the professional game in England will remain suspended until at least April 30, the Football Association and the Premier League said it was waiving a regulation which dictates that the domestic season has to finish by June 1.
F1 cancels Monaco GP, two other races: The iconic Monaco Grand Prix was canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak and two other Formula One races were postponed.
F1’s showcase race was scheduled for May 24 in the tiny principality on the Mediterranean coast between France and Italy.
Hours after being postponed, along with races in the Netherlands and Spain, it was scrapped for 2020.
South African golfer tests positive: The first player under the PGA Tour umbrella has tested positive for the new coronavirus after returning home to South Africa from playing a developmental tour event in Mexico.
The PGA Tour says Victor Lange made his only PGA Tour Latinoamerica start in the Estrella Del Mar Open in Mazatlan, Mexico. About a week after he returned home, Lange accompanied a friend to an unrelated doctor’s appointed and was tested as a precaution.
The 26-year-old Lange has no symptoms and is expected to make a full recovery while under quarantine and medical supervision at his home in Johannesburg.
Olympic flames arrives in Japan: The Olympic flame arrived in Japan from Greece in a scaled-down ceremony at an air base in northern Japan.
The flame, carried in a special canister, touched down amid growing doubts if the Tokyo Games can open as scheduled on July 24 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizers and the International Olympic Committee say it will, but postponement or cancellation is viewed increasingly as a possible option.