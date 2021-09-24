A Lummi Nation woman who had been missing since Sept. 3 has been found alive, according to her aunt and one of her friends.
Relatives of Reatha May Finkbonner, 30, said she was reported missing by her family after she was separated from friends in Las Vegas. She was not heard from for 20 days, relatives said.
Finkbonner’s aunt told Seattle-area news outlets that the mother of two was found by Las Vegas police on Thursday.
Siva Jacobs, one of the friends on the trip, said she learned Thursday night that Finkbonner had been located safely in Las Vegas, but she has not had a chance to talk to her friend and find out what happened.
Jacobs said she and two others plan to return to Las Vegas by car this weekend to bring Finkbonner home.
Finkbonner’s family said she was last seen Sept. 3 outside the Bridger Inn Hotel, where she had borrowed a stranger’s phone to call her fiancé four times but never got through.
The Bellingham woman’s disappearance renewed conversations around which missing-person cases attract national attention. After the body of 22-year-old Gabby Petito was found following a closely-watched search effort, some began pointing out racial disparities at play. Families of color spoke out on the noticeably lower level of interest when their loved ones went missing.
Between 2011 and 2020, at least 710 Indigenous people were reported missing in Wyoming, the same state where Petito was found.
