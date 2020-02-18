The Warehouse Theatre Company wouldn't be the same if Megan Sevigny hadn't auditioned for the musical "Annie" 19 years ago.
Sevigny, who has since acted in, choreographed or directed about a million other Warehouse shows, got a decent notice in the Yakima Herald-Republic on Nov. 23, 2001, the day after the show opened: "Two smaller roles were especially noteworthy: Amy Akin playing Lily St. Regis and Megan Sevigny as little Molly at the orphanage. Both have that extra pizzazz that stands out in a crowd."
"Ever since then, I have just been enamored with performing," the 27-year-old said. "And I really love the Warehouse Theatre family."
It makes sense that she loved the Warehouse family; a pretty decent percentage of it is her actual family. Sevigny is the second-oldest of eight siblings six of whom are girls or women and all of whom have at least dabbled in Warehouse productions. The Sevigny sisters — in addition to Megan, there's Monica, 24; Molly Jo, 22; Mary Grace, 19; Malia, 16; and Madeleine, 11 — in particular have spent more than a decade gracing the Warehouse stage.
"I was the first," Sevigny said. "But it kind of snowballed. All of my siblings have been involved now."
Even after leaving for the University of Washington, where she earned a business degree, Sevigny couldn't stay away from theater. She worked for a University of Washington small-business program for a couple of years after graduating, but she left that to return to Yakima, taking a job with her parents' business, RJS Construction. She has since moved to the company's Seattle office. But with RJS headquarters here in Yakima, she has the flexibility to return home each summer to help with the Warehouse summer productions. She choreographed the 2018 production of "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers," a show whose seven brides included three Sevigny sisters, and she directed the summer 2019 production of "Singin' In the Rain."
The jump to directing was a natural for Sevigny. As the second-oldest of eight kids, she had a life's worth of experience organizing people.
"As one of the oldest, you can't escape from being an example," Sevigny said. "That has really helped me be a director. I like being an influence on other people."
It also helped, she said, that she was homeschooled. The environment her mother, Shannon Sevigny, and her siblings created via homeschooling allowed her to more truly develop her personality, she said.
"There's a great freedom in homeschooling, because it does allow you to be entirely yourself without comment from your peers," Sevigny said. "
That meant memorizing Shakespeare as a kid, enlisting her younger sisters in a traveling theatrical troupe that visited local nursing homes, and of course doing a show or two a year at the Warehouse. And if she was doing it, the rest of the family would be too.
"Family and art and work are all kind of mixed up together for me," Sevigny said. "And that's been a great way for me to live my life."
It's worked out nicely for the Warehouse Theatre Company, too.