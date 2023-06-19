210604-yh-sports-bbm-pippins-preview-2.jpg
Buy Now

Yakima Valley Pippins coach Kyle Krustangel leads practice Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Yakima County Stadium in Yakima, Wash.

 Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic

In his third season as the manager of Yakima Valley, Kyle Krustangel has led the Pippins to the West Coast League playoffs in each of his first two seasons.

Skipper of Yakima Valley College's baseball program for seven seasons, Krustangel guided the Yaks to an NWAC title in 2016, when he won NWAC coach of the year and ABCA regional coach of the year honors. The league championship was the Yaks' first since 1983.

The Whitworth University graduate stepped down from his post at YVC following the 2022 season.

An alum of the West Coast League, playing for the Spokane RiverHawks in 2007, Krustangel was the manager of the Wenatchee Apple Sox from 2017-19. 

Reach Michael Ambrose at mambrose@yakimaherald.com.

Tags

Hello, I’m Michael Ambrose, the assistant sports editor of the Yakima Herald-Republic. I was born in New York City, but I grew up in Eugene, Ore., where I fell in love with sports while watching countless University of Oregon football and basketball games. I was one of the few good players on a couple of winless high school football teams and played a little in college at Chapman University. When I am not designing sports pages or managing the sports side of the website, I enjoy camping, going to the movies and frequenting the Valley’s wonderful craft breweries.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment