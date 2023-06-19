In his third season as the manager of Yakima Valley, Kyle Krustangel has led the Pippins to the West Coast League playoffs in each of his first two seasons.
Skipper of Yakima Valley College's baseball program for seven seasons, Krustangel guided the Yaks to an NWAC title in 2016, when he won NWAC coach of the year and ABCA regional coach of the year honors. The league championship was the Yaks' first since 1983.
The Whitworth University graduate stepped down from his post at YVC following the 2022 season.
An alum of the West Coast League, playing for the Spokane RiverHawks in 2007, Krustangel was the manager of the Wenatchee Apple Sox from 2017-19.
