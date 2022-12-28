This time of the year you can read what is trending for 2023, from your wardrobe styles and colors to the kitchen gadgets to the ideas for your living room.
And the same holds true for the gardening world.
Currently, you can go online and read what magazines, big box stores and nursery centers think the trends will be. It is a good read but from the Master Gardener standpoint much is not new to us.
During COVID and quarantine we saw a big push to grow your own food, and we loved that. Many of you continued and that has helped your food budget today. One of the trends we read about was mixing in edibles with your ornamentals. This is a very good idea if you are short on space. Just look at the tops of carrots and see what looks a bit like ferns. One of our members, Phyllis, has been doing this for years and challenges us to see the beauty of Bright Lights Swiss Chard against any of our hostas.
Let's go with this trend to put more good food on our tables, planting them among our petunias.
One of the trends we liked to see was water-wise gardening. We all know we live in a desert and can't forget those high summer temps. They advise us to research what plants grow well in our area and explore water saving ideas.
Claudia, in our group. has been saving water in her vegetable garden for years with drip irrigation; nothing new to her. Her raised beds are situated where they get a bit of afternoon shade, and she uses small amounts of water piped directly to the plants. She also uses a lot of mulch to hold the moisture.
We can say the same thing about our Master Gardener food growing garden. We use small emitters to save water and heavy mulch to keep it moist. Let's be more water wise in 2023.
Debra, in our group, doesn’t see anything new trending on her property with water-wise gardening. She knows lawns are water hogs and has none at her home. Instead, she has used native and drought-resistant plants and has created a garden of beauty.
She also qualifies for one of the new trends we are reading, planting for wildlife and pollinators. She has chosen plants wisely so that they feed birds and provide cover for them as well, and her shrubs invite in bees and butterflies.
We like this trend that is predicted because we recognize the value of bringing insects in, bees and butterflies, as well as others that help pollinate our food crops.
We hope you love this trend as well and think about how you can bring more birds and bees into your landscape. As you plan, remember to include plants from low-growing perennials and annuals to shrubs and trees with some height. Some articles refer to this as "rewilding."
Another article predicts that this will be the beginning of the end of what we know of as our lawns. Many of our members already re-wilded in their gardens and have downsized their lawns.
We do love reading that one trend is to include a sanctuary so that you not only have a resting spot while you take a break from your garden, but a spot that could serve as a place to have those summer dinners or entertain guests. They encourage you to consider plants that might provide a little shade or fragrance. Include comfy furniture and maybe a table and chairs. This idea will look different to all of us. It could simply be a bench with plants around it and small table for a refreshing drink. Adding a water feature and a fire pit is a plus.
There are many articles about colors trending for 2023 gardens. One says use the sunset as a guide so your garden and its surroundings include oranges, yellows and reds. Another predicts the new color will be terra cotta.
As we visit many members' gardens, we see their favorite colors, and they are a mixed bag. We suspect you will continue to include your favorite colors, but this might be the year you want to be "in" and include the sunset.
Take the time on these cool evenings to read these trends. We found them interesting.
And again, if you have any gardening questions leave a message at 509-574-1604 or email www.gardener@co.yakima.wa.us.
