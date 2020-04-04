The WSU Extension office that houses the Master Gardener clinic is closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, we will continue to answer your gardening questions; call 509-574-1604 and leave a detailed message. We also will respond to emails at www.gardener@co.yakima,wa.us. Again, leave a detailed message and include your contact information so we can call if we have questions. If you have photos as evidence of a problem, attach them as well; we are not accepting any physical samples at this time.