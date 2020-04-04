Have you ever heard of “victory gardens”?
We’re pretty sure those who are well into their retirement years have not only heard of victory gardens, but also know what they are and may have even planted one. Younger age groups probably have heard their parents or grandparents talk about what life was like during World War II and why victory gardens were so important.
In 1942, the government devised a plan of ration stamps because early on in the war it was very difficult to get imported items such as coffee, sugar and rubber tires; the bulk of these items were used for the war effort. In 1943, more items were added, such as meat, canned fish, canned milk, etc. To help each family’s stamps to go further, the government promoted victory gardens, where families could grow their own vegetables.
This became an important part of our history. Pamphlets were distributed teaching people how to grow their own food, as well as hundreds and hundreds of posters with messages such as “Grow Vitamins at your Front Door,” “A Garden will make your Rations go Farther,” and “Uncle Sam Says Garden to Cut Food Costs.” These posters were very colorful. Many focused on women and children gardening because so many men were overseas.
Of course, we are thankful we are not in another world war, but in a sense we are at war, this time with a pandemic that has left people fearful. As a consequence, some have overbought food, leaving store shelves bare. But it has also made many people aware of how much they have depended on that store for food. The pandemic has also triggered a big flurry of seed purchases.
Those who already garden and preserve fresh foods by canning, freezing or drying are in a better place because of it. Some may have gardened and preserved in the past before life somehow got in the way. Others are gardening novices.
Many people in the 1940s lived on farms or on city lots that were far more spacious than today’s lots. But urban living should not deter you from growing some food, even a lot of food, in a variety of ways. Even the smallest raised bed can grow more than you’d think. Techniques to expand space include trellising for vine crops, inter-planting, succession planting and selecting crops that are two-in-one plants, such as beets. You can eat the root and also the greens.
Today’s victory gardens can go beyond the backyard vegetable plot. Find space in your ornamental beds; only you will really know. Who says that carrot fronds are any less lovely than ferns, that colorful Swiss chard can’t stand up with other red-stemmed grasses. Even potato plants have a pretty little purple bloom.
Plant some beautiful herbs in your pots of beautiful annuals at the front entry, then use those herbs fresh or dry them for later use.
Look to your fence line: Even the smallest space can support annual beans or perennial fruits such as raspberries.
During the war years, neighborhoods were very close. Of course the concern for loved ones topped their conversations, but their gardens brought them together. They shared advice, abundance and recipes. And this can happen for you, too. We suspect that your neighbor two doors down who always grows the most beautiful garden will love you to ask for some gardening advice (while maintaining a safe 6-foot social distance). And we at Master Gardeners consider you our neighbors when you ask gardening questions of us (see box). Through this challenging time we are available to continue the WSU Extension Master Gardener mission to help people who want to learn to garden or are gardening and have questions.
And what about preserving the great food you grow? Folks many years ago shared recipes with one another, but in today’s world we count on the Master Food Preservers for up-to-date information so that you preserve your food safely. Call 509-574-1604 with your questions about how to preserve those tomatoes, make the best relish and freeze the green beans. We found this poster about preserving: “Of course I can, I’m proud as can be, and ration points won’t worry me.” Let’s grow some good healthy food.