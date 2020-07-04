Master Gardeners are always looking for a new challenge, as if gardening isn’t challenging enough!
Each winter, mostly out of boredom, we discuss many ideas and usually come up with a new garden challenge. This is how big multi-year challenges like building a new greenhouse and creating a seed library came about.
That was my frame of mind when I stumbled across a humorous blog about two gardeners who decided to grow their Thanksgiving dinner. They were both enthusiastic and experienced vegetable gardeners. One agreed to grow corn, beans, onions and pumpkins. The other had a “lovely herb garden,” a fig tree, apple trees and laying chickens for eggs. The two friends agreed to buy their turkey, but only if it was organic and free-range, and was raised within 10 miles of their homes.
The blog went on to explain that during the summer their beautiful gardens were invaded by deer and gophers, and a new puppy that like to dig and play tug of war with the plants. Later in the season they experienced an unusual drought and a heat wave. With each disaster, one at a time, their crops died. By October, their gardens were decimated. It was obvious that they would still be able to make a delicious omelet that would feed 4 of the 10 people attending their Thanksgiving dinner.
This story was not discouraging. Instead, it was an interesting idea that took the concept of local farm-to-table eating, to a whole new level. In no time, a group of Master Gardeners were hooked on the idea of growing an entire meal to serve at our annual awards banquet. Yet somehow, growing a meal for 80 people wasn’t a tough enough task. Oh no! We chose an event that is held in December. Now that’s a real challenge!
This ambitious and optimistic project was dubbed “We Grew Lunch!” and the only rule is that all food items must be grown in the garden, vineyard, orchard or farm of a Yakima County Master Gardener.
To be sure, gardening for a winter harvest is advanced gardening. It requires early planning. Most cool weather crops, must be started from seeds that are planted from mid-July to mid-August. Local nurseries and big box stores rarely have a good selection of seedlings or seed packets that late in the season. Added to that, our fall and winter weather doesn’t always cooperate. If something dies in an early fall freeze, there won’t be time to replant.
Anyone who has ever planted a winter garden knows that crop failures are higher and yields are lower, than in a summer garden. Crop failures are just part of gardening, and doubly so in winter gardens.
You may be encouraged to try new garden challenges if you remember that Thomas Jefferson was the third U.S. president, a skilled statesman, an intellectual giant of his time, and an accomplished and avid gardener. He once said that if 99 out of 100 of his garden experiments resulted in failure then he would consider himself very great gardener. For daring and experimental gardeners, these are words to live by. When you have a garden failure, just consider yourself in good company. Get over it, and try again next year.
Master Gardeners are calling on all area gardeners to take the challenge. Plan now to be ready. Plant a few cool weather crops that will extend your harvest well into the fall. Some of the easiest crops to grow are carrots, beets, turnips, rutabagas and parsnips. Many leafy crops that grow very well throughout the fall and into the winter include lettuce, arugula, chard, kale, spinach, mustard greens, collards, Brussels sprouts, watercress, and many Asian greens. Don’t be deterred if you have a small garden. Spring lettuce, radishes, peas, garlic and onions and other early crops will be ready to harvest by the time you need space to plant your late crops.
So what are Master Gardeners planning to serve for lunch? The menu won’t be finalized until we know what actually survived to December. Some ideas are: frittata, roasted root vegetables, stuffed winter squash, au gratin potatoes, salad, fruit cobbler and fruit bars. Also, vegetables and fruits are perfect for bite size appetizers. Our most fervent hope is that our lunch will consist of more than a couple of shriveled up carrots split 80 ways!
You can follow “We Grew Lunch” updates on our Facebook page. If you decide to take the challenge please share your experiences by posting photos and comments at: www.facebook.com/YakimaMasterGardeners/. Thank you and Happy Gardening!