“But each spring.....a gardening instinct, sure as the sap rising in the trees, stirs within us. We look about and decide to tame another little bit of ground.”
— Lewis Gantt
Because of COVID-19 restrictions and a park closure, few workers and even fewer visitors were allowed to spend time in the Yakima Master Gardener Demonstration Garden during last year’s growing season. Not only did COVID stop most of the world, but a horrific windstorm blew through last year, damaging or toppling trees near our garden space. We have been at the Ahtanum Youth Park, 1000 Ahtanum Blvd., in Union Gap since 2005, but never with the gates locked to the public all spring, summer and fall. This coming summer, it is our hope that the park will allow the public access, even if it must be in a controlled way.
In the beginning, the garden was established to help beautify the park, but it has become so much more. We are registered with the Backyard Habitat Program, so we encourage wildlife by our plantings, nesting boxes and bird feeders. We hold free classes there during the growing season, which are open to the public. We, as Master Gardeners, teach these classes.
You can learn how to prune roses, grow vegetables in containers, deadhead flowers, understand soil health and gain other gardening skills. Some of our classes give you a chance to do some hands-on activities. Often, the garden has been used by photographers for wedding or graduation photos.
Those of us who volunteer have generally referred to it as the Demo Garden, but we are now emphasizing the full name, Demonstration Garden. It helps guide us as we discuss and plan what we will do each season, and by using the word “demonstration,” it reminds us that we want to do things there that you might want to use in your own garden. Ideas include plant selection, of course, but also include ideas for pathways, benches, birdhouses, trellises, garden art and the use of repurposing and recycling in the garden.
Our garden is divided into several sections, including a Cottage Garden, Children’s Garden, a Xeric Berm, Raised Beds, Grapes, a Woods Walk Area, a Shade Berm, and a Composting area. This spring we have been improving the children’s area and restoring a section that we will be calling our Forest.
We have a kiosk where we display bulletins about who we are and what we do, but also we update it often to showcase what might be in bloom currently and write something about those plants. We encourage you to take a moment to read some of the information there.
Please come for a self-guided tour, or we will be proud to do a walkabout with you or your group. Admission to the park is free if you are only visiting our garden. For more information, call our office at 509-574-1600.
We also remind you that there are other spots to get ideas for you gardens including the Yakima Area Arboretum, many area parks, landscaping around professional buildings and noting what your neighbors might be doing as you take your walks.
For more photographs and previous Master Gardeners articles, please use this link. All information is researched with Washington State University approved sources.