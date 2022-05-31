November 28, 1936 - December 20, 2021
Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, brother, and uncle.
Marvin was born in Yakima and passed away in Everett.
Marvin is survived by his wife of 63 years, Helen Hedrick Bachison, 5 children, Michael (Tony) Bachison, Kirk Bachison, Star (Raymond) Hammer, Gail (Thane) Bennett, and Sonja (Jeffrey) Lindsay, 7 grandchildren, Ryan (Marcy) Hammer, Ross (Kim) Hammer, Brooke (David) Kuhns, Dakota Bennett, Danielle (Matthew) Driggers, Adam Bachison and Nicole Bachison, 8 great-grandchildren, Hadley, Ellie, Chloe, Jaxson, Alex, Elsie, Andrew, and Colton; sister Ivonne (Mike Osborne) Young, Carole (Harold) Hutchinson, Geri (Gary) Young and many nephews, nieces and cousins. Marvin is preceded in death by his son Ross Harold Bachison, mother Virginia (Ivan) Young, father Michael (Alice) Bachison, sister Bernadine Shockley, and brother Gaylord Young.
Marvin was buried January 7, 2022, at the Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA.
It was a beautiful military ceremony.
Celebration of Life June 11, 2022, 12-5 PM, open house, 328 W Marion Street, Arlington, WA 98223.
Please come join us to tell & listen to some stories about him!
If able to make it or tell me any memories… contact sonjalindsay@
