Lobbestael hired as Sunnyside football coach
With John Lobbestael recently stepping down as Sunnyside’s football coach after seven season, the Grizzlies didn’t venture far to find his replacement.
Marshall Lobbestael, John’s younger brother and former assistant, will take over a program that has produced six straight winning seasons. Marshall, who joined Sunnyside’s teaching staff two years ago, is a 2011 graduate of Washington State University who played for the Cougars.
“We are grateful for the job John has done for our program,” said SHS athletic director Dave Martinez in a release. “He has completely turned the program around.”
In his second season at Sunnyside, John Lobbestael led the Grizzlies to an 8-3 record, a share of the CBBN title and the program’s first state appearance in 35 years. He was named the league’s coach of the year in 2016.
Lobbestael exits with a seven-year record of 41-26 and three CBBN co-championships.
— Yakima Herald-Republic
