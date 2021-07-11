For the first time under the direction of general manager Jerry Dipoto and amateur scouting director Scott Hunter, the Mariners picked a high-school player in the first round of the Major League Baseball amateur draft.
On Sunday evening, the Mariners selected catcher/outfielder Harry Ford out of North Cobb High School (Kennesaw, Georgia) with the 12th overall pick of the first round.
Ford, 18, hit .343 with 83 runs scored, 20 doubles, seven triples, seven home runs, 57 RBI, 76 walks, 40 strikeouts and 32 stolen bases in 104 games over four seasons with North Cobb High School. He got on-base at a .510 clip, slugging .539 with a 1.049 OPS in his high school career with the Warriors. He reached base safely in 30 of 33 games in his senior season.
“Harry is unique five-tool player since he is a catcher,” Hunter said. “A tremendous athlete that will thrive in all areas of the game. Even though he could play center field or even second base we see Harry as a catcher that has a chance to impact the game with not only his bat and defense but also with his legs as he is a plus runner. We couldn’t be more thrilled to add an athlete like this to our system.”
The 5-foot-10, 200-pound catcher/outfielder is rated as the No. 13 overall draft prospect, the No. 9 position player and the No. 5 high-school position player by MLB.com. He committed to Georgia Tech on August 4, 2019.