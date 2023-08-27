SEATTLE — When Andres Munoz finished overwhelming the Kansas City Royals, firing 100-mph fastballs and striking out all three hitters he faced in the bottom of the ninth to close out a 3-2 victory over the Royals, the Seattle Mariners stood alone atop the American League West standings for the first time this season.
Unfortunately for the organization and teams of the past, this unfamiliar territory for the better part of the last two decades. The last time Seattle held sole possession of first place in the division was Aug. 24, 2003.
As the Mariners celebrated a three-game sweep of the Royals to improve to 74-56 and a crowd of 38,829 stood and offered raucous applause, the Texas Rangers were likely stuck in a postgame malaise, wondering how they were no longer leading the division for the first time since May 6.
About 10 minutes before the 27th out was made at T-Mobile Park, the Rangers completed a self-immolation at Target Field in a 13-inning loss that included wasting a five-run lead, a blown save in the ninth inning and three consecutive walks with two outs to force in the winning run from a pitcher called up on Saturday.
“I was not aware,” manager Scott Servais said. “The last time I looked, it was tied and I said, ‘let’s not even look anymore.’ We have a lot of baseball to go. There’s no question about it. We have played extremely well really since the first of July, and it’s a testament to our players. They just keep their head down and they just focus on getting better. And that’s what we’re doing.”
Indeed, since July 1, the Mariners are 36-14, which is the best record in all of baseball over that span. It’s how Seattle went from 10 games back on June 30 to one game up on August 27. Conversely, the Rangers are 24-24 over that span.
The players weren’t scoreboard watching during the game either.
“I feel like we keep need to keep controlling what we can control,” Rodriguez said. “We don’t have to worry about (the Rangers). We can’t worry about them. I feel like we’ve just got to focus on all we need to do as a team, as the Mariners and letting everything outside play out how it’s going to play out.”
It’s the mentality that allowed them to reach this point in this season. Why change?
“We just need to focus on what we need to do,” Rodriguez said. “At the end of the season, we’ll see who is standing at the top.”
Facing the Royals for the second time in three starts and having struggled to put them away in the last outing, allowing four runs on nine hits, Luis Castillo made sure it wouldn’t happen again.
The Mariners’ ace delivered a brilliant performance, pitching seven scoreless innings, allowing just one hit with one walk and six strikeouts to improve to 11-7 on the season and lower his overall ERA to 3.01.
“Luis Castillo is on a roll,” Servais said. “It’s been awesome to watch him go out and do it every fifth day and every time he takes the ball. Today was as sharp as he’s been in quite some time.”
The two base runners allowed came in the third inning. Castillo issued a one-out walk to Matt Beaty and then allowed a two-out single to Maikel Garcia.
It brought the Royals’ most dangerous hitter, Bobby Witt Jr., to the plate.
After missing with a first-pitch slider, Castillo came back with the same pitch, getting Witt to roll over on it. It resulted in a ground ball to J.P. Crawford, who flipped the ball to second to end the inning.
Castillo retired the next 12 batters in a row.
Did he take anything away from his previous start vs. the Royals?
“I took all the positive things from my last outing, made the adjustments and I think that’s why we had the outing we had today,” Castillo said through interpreter Freddy Llanos.
In 15 starts at T-Mobile this season, Castillo has a 7-3 record with a 2.49 ERA with 21 walks and 110 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings.
The Mariners’ run support came in the form of homers from Teoscar Hernandez and Rodriguez, who are chasing down Cal Raleigh’s team-leading 25 homers.
Hernandez, who hit a pair of homers in Saturday’s win, crushed a solo homer to center in the first inning off Royals starter Alec Marsh. It was his 22nd homer of the season.
After hitting screaming one-hopper back to the mound in the first inning that left Marsh flat on his back after trying to get out of the way, Rodriguez turned a first-pitch slider into a laser beam over the wall in the sixth inning for a two-run homer in his third at-bat. It was his 23rd of the season.
“I was just ready to hit,” Rodriguez said. “I know he has a pretty good fastball and he has a really good slider, but he missed his spot and down and I was able to take advantage of it.”
With two hits in the game, Rodriguez extended his hitting streak to a career-high 12 games. Over that stretch, he’s hitting .491 (28-for-57) with five doubles, four homers, 18 RBI and eight stolen bases.
Kansas City made it interesting in the eighth when Nelson Velazquez hit a two-run homer off Gabe Speier. But Justin Topa cleaned up the minor mess. He replaced Speier with one out and a runner on first. Topa struck out Garcia looking and gave up a single to Witt that put the tying run at third and the go-ahead run on first. But he was able to outlast all-star catcher Salvador Perez, striking him out in a 7-pitch battle.
“He’s up there and he’s battling,” Topa said. “He’s been in this league for a long time and so dangerous up there. You just pick and choose your spots. You try to make good pitches, and we kind of opened up the kitchen sink and went with a changeup at the end.”
The moment even got the normally calm Topa to let out a scream as the crowd erupted on the swing and miss.
“The whole city is behind us,” Topa said. “We’re on quite the run here and it’s just been fun. To have an opportunity like that to get into a game and make an impact was awesome.”
