Valley Hills Funeral Home
Maria del Consuelo Valencia, 74, died peacefully in the hands of her husband, sons and grandchildren when she went with the Lord on March 6, 2020.
Consuelo was born on October 20, 1945 in Jalisco, Mexico to Aureliano Valencia & Ponposa Magaña. She came to the USA in 1976 with her husband Rodolfo Valencia and lived in Granger, WA for 45 years. She was a homemaker and she was a dedicated mother & wife.
Consuelo is survived by her husband Rodolfo Valencia Sr.; son Mario Valencia and wife Sonia, their children – Julian, Andrew, Elijah and Mario Valencia; and son Rigo Valencia and wife Miriam, their children – Ricxon, Edrick and Leilani Valencia; and son Rodolfo Valencia Jr. and his daughter Mariela Valencia; 5 sisters and 6 brothers, many nephews, nieces and friends that she loved deeply.
Consuelo was always in the kitchen making food for anyone that came to her home. Her hands were never still. She welcomed everyone with open arms and treated everyone like family. She loved gardening, mariachi music and loved to sing. She is a true definition of a great woman and a boy mom! She was loved by many that met her.
Please join us on celebrating Consuelo’s life on Tuesday March 10, 2020 for her viewing from 4-8 pm at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Zillah, WA. Rosary starts at 6 pm.
Funeral services will be on Wednesday, March 11th at 10 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Granger, WA. She will be laid to rest at the Zillah Cemetery. After the burial please join the family for a luncheon at the Granger Lions Club in Granger.