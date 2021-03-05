CBBN

Conf. Overall

W L W L

Sunnyside 1 0 1 0

Eisenhower 1 0 1 0

West Valley 0 1 0 1

Davis 0 1 0 1

Friday’s Games

Eisenhower 12, Davis 6

Sunnyside 48, West Valley 30

CWAC

Conf. Overall

W L W L

Prosser 3 0 3 0

Selah 1 1 2 1

Ellensburg 1 1 1 1

East Valley 1 2 1 2

Grandview 0 2 1 2

Friday’s Games

Prosser 16, Grandview 6

Ellensburg 12, East Valley 0

Selah 43, Southridge 14 (NL)

Saturday’s Game

Tumwater at Prosser (NL), 1:30 p.m.

SCAC West

Conf. Overall

W L W L

Toppenish 2 0 2 0

Naches Valley 1 1 1 1

La Salle 0 0 1 1

Zillah 0 1 0 1

Wapato 0 1 0 2

Friday’s Games

Toppenish 20, Zillah 14

Naches Valley 48, Wapato 17

La Salle 14, Kiona-Benton 7 (NL)

EWAC West

Conf. Overall

W L W L

Cle Elum 2 0 2 0

Granger 1 0 1 0

White Swan 1 1 1 1

Highland 0 1 0 2

Kittitas 0 2 0 2

Friday’s Game

Cle Elum 21, Kittitas 0

Saturday’s Game

Granger at Mabton (NL), 1 p.m.