CBBN
Conf. Overall
W L W L
Sunnyside 1 0 1 0
Eisenhower 1 0 1 0
West Valley 0 1 0 1
Davis 0 1 0 1
Friday’s Games
Eisenhower 12, Davis 6
Sunnyside 48, West Valley 30
CWAC
Conf. Overall
W L W L
Prosser 3 0 3 0
Selah 1 1 2 1
Ellensburg 1 1 1 1
East Valley 1 2 1 2
Grandview 0 2 1 2
Friday’s Games
Prosser 16, Grandview 6
Ellensburg 12, East Valley 0
Selah 43, Southridge 14 (NL)
Saturday’s Game
Tumwater at Prosser (NL), 1:30 p.m.
SCAC West
Conf. Overall
W L W L
Toppenish 2 0 2 0
Naches Valley 1 1 1 1
La Salle 0 0 1 1
Zillah 0 1 0 1
Wapato 0 1 0 2
Friday’s Games
Toppenish 20, Zillah 14
Naches Valley 48, Wapato 17
La Salle 14, Kiona-Benton 7 (NL)
EWAC West
Conf. Overall
W L W L
Cle Elum 2 0 2 0
Granger 1 0 1 0
White Swan 1 1 1 1
Highland 0 1 0 2
Kittitas 0 2 0 2
Friday’s Game
Cle Elum 21, Kittitas 0
Saturday’s Game
Granger at Mabton (NL), 1 p.m.