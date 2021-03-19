STANDINGS CBBN
Conf. Overall
W L W L
Sunnyside 2 0 2 1
West Valley 2 1 2 1
Eisenhower 1 2 1 2
Davis 0 2 0 3
Friday’s Games
West Valley 31, Eisenhower 7
Prosser 28, Sunnyside 21 (NL)
Hanford 28, Davis 0 (NL)
CWAC Final
Conf. Overall
W L W L
Prosser 4 0 5 1
Selah 3 1 4 1
Ellensburg 2 2 2 2
East Valley 1 3 1 4
Grandview 0 4 1 4
Friday’s Games
Selah 43, East Valley 0
Ellensburg 22, Grandview 14
Prosser 28, Sunnyside 21 (NL)
SCAC
Conf. Overall
W L W L
Toppenish 4 0 4 0
Connell 4 0 4 0
Naches Valley 2 2 2 2
College Place 2 2 2 2
Zillah 1 2 1 2
La Salle 1 2 1 3
Kiona-Benton 1 3 1 3
Wapato 0 4 0 4
Saturday’s Games
Kiona-Benton at Naches Valley, 1 p.m.
Toppenish at Connell, 1 p.m.
College Place at Wapato, 3 p.m.
La Salle at Zillah, 7 p.m.
EWAC West
Conf. Overall
W L W L
Cle Elum 3 0 3 1
Granger 2 1 3 1
White Swan 1 2 1 2
Highland 1 2 1 3
Kittitas 1 3 1 3
Friday’s Games
Highland 26, Kittitas 6
Cle Elum 13, Granger 0
Saturday’s Game
White Swan at Tri-Cities Prep (NL), 7 p.m.
STATE SCORES
Auburn Mountainview 42, Auburn 6
Bainbridge 28, South Kitsap 14
Ballard 13, Blanchet 6
Bellevue 24, Skyline 21
Brewster 38, Wahluke 6
Camas 40, Kelso 32
Capital 33, Timberline 24
Cascade (Everett) 46, Everett 20
Cashmere 42, Cascade (Leavenworth) 21
Cheney 7, Lewis and Clark 6
Chewelah 34, Colfax 32
Chiawana 35, Walla Walla 7
Chief Sealth 20, Ingraham 14
Cleveland 20, Franklin 0
Columbia (Burbank) def. Mabton, forfeit
Columbia River 21, Hudson’s Bay 8
Eastmont 35, Moses Lake Christian Academy 13
Eastside Catholic 42, Garfield 0
Eatonville 48, Franklin Pierce 0
Edmonds-Woodway 47, Shorewood 0
Fife 17, Orting 0
Glacier Peak 40, Archbishop Murphy 6
Hockinson 24, Washougal 14
Interlake 35, Lindbergh 12
Kamiak 57, Jackson 14
Kamiakin 42, Southridge 0
Kennedy 53, Decatur 6
Kennewick 35, Hermiston, Ore. 8
Kentlake 41, Todd Beamer 0
Kentridge 55, Kent Meridian 19
King’s 42, Granite Falls 14
La Center 26, Castle Rock 6
Lake Roosevelt 41, Manson 0
Lake Stevens 41, Snohomish 24
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 46, Medical Lake 0
Lakewood 48, Stanwood 0
Lincoln 22, Lakes 21
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 32, Kettle Falls 6
Mark Morris 48, R.A. Long 14
Marysville-Getchell 17, Cedarcrest 14
Marysville-Pilchuck 42, Arlington 19
Mead 26, Ferris 0
Meadowdale 13, Lynnwood 7
Montesano 42, Black Hills 14
Mt. Spokane 19, Central Valley 15
Newport 13, Deer Park 6
Newport-Bellevue 42, Hazen 8
North Central 40, Rogers (Spokane) 31
O’Dea 15, Seattle Prep 14
Okanogan 40, Warden 6
Olympia 17, River Ridge 13
Omak 53, Quincy 6
Prairie 40, Kelso 32
Pullman 28, East Valley (Spokane) 7
Reardan 29, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 6
Redmond 35, Juanita 3
Richland 58, Pasco 0
Ridgefield 26, Woodland 7
River View 41, Dayton/Waitsburg 6
Riverside 27, Freeman 0
Roosevelt 24, Nathan Hale 0
Royal 54, Wenatchee 6
Seton Catholic 57, Fort Vancouver 12
Shorecrest 43, Mountlake Terrace 0
Tenino 64, Rochester 40
W. F. West 40, Clover Park 12
Wahkiakum 49, Ilwaco 0
West Seattle 33, Lincoln 7
Woodinville 27, Inglemoor 14
Yelm 28, North Thurston 7