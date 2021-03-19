STANDINGS CBBN

Conf. Overall

W L W L

Sunnyside 2 0 2 1

West Valley 2 1 2 1

Eisenhower 1 2 1 2

Davis 0 2 0 3

Friday’s Games

West Valley 31, Eisenhower 7

Prosser 28, Sunnyside 21 (NL)

Hanford 28, Davis 0 (NL)

CWAC Final

Conf. Overall

W L W L

Prosser 4 0 5 1

Selah 3 1 4 1

Ellensburg 2 2 2 2

East Valley 1 3 1 4

Grandview 0 4 1 4

Friday’s Games

Selah 43, East Valley 0

Ellensburg 22, Grandview 14

SCAC

Conf. Overall

W L W L

Toppenish 4 0 4 0

Connell 4 0 4 0

Naches Valley 2 2 2 2

College Place 2 2 2 2

Zillah 1 2 1 2

La Salle 1 2 1 3

Kiona-Benton 1 3 1 3

Wapato 0 4 0 4

Saturday’s Games

Kiona-Benton at Naches Valley, 1 p.m.

Toppenish at Connell, 1 p.m.

College Place at Wapato, 3 p.m.

La Salle at Zillah, 7 p.m.

---

EWAC West

Conf. Overall

W L W L

Cle Elum 3 0 3 1

Granger 2 1 3 1

White Swan 1 2 1 2

Highland 1 2 1 3

Kittitas 1 3 1 3

Friday’s Games

Highland 26, Kittitas 6

Cle Elum 13, Granger 0

Saturday’s Game

White Swan at Tri-Cities Prep (NL), 7 p.m.

STATE SCORES

Auburn Mountainview 42, Auburn 6

Bainbridge 28, South Kitsap 14

Ballard 13, Blanchet 6

Bellevue 24, Skyline 21

Brewster 38, Wahluke 6

Camas 40, Kelso 32

Capital 33, Timberline 24

Cascade (Everett) 46, Everett 20

Cashmere 42, Cascade (Leavenworth) 21

Cheney 7, Lewis and Clark 6

Chewelah 34, Colfax 32

Chiawana 35, Walla Walla 7

Chief Sealth 20, Ingraham 14

Cleveland 20, Franklin 0

Columbia (Burbank) def. Mabton, forfeit

Columbia River 21, Hudson’s Bay 8

Eastmont 35, Moses Lake Christian Academy 13

Eastside Catholic 42, Garfield 0

Eatonville 48, Franklin Pierce 0

Edmonds-Woodway 47, Shorewood 0

Fife 17, Orting 0

Glacier Peak 40, Archbishop Murphy 6

Hockinson 24, Washougal 14

Interlake 35, Lindbergh 12

Kamiak 57, Jackson 14

Kamiakin 42, Southridge 0

Kennedy 53, Decatur 6

Kennewick 35, Hermiston, Ore. 8

Kentlake 41, Todd Beamer 0

Kentridge 55, Kent Meridian 19

King’s 42, Granite Falls 14

La Center 26, Castle Rock 6

Lake Roosevelt 41, Manson 0

Lake Stevens 41, Snohomish 24

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 46, Medical Lake 0

Lakewood 48, Stanwood 0

Lincoln 22, Lakes 21

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 32, Kettle Falls 6

Mark Morris 48, R.A. Long 14

Marysville-Getchell 17, Cedarcrest 14

Marysville-Pilchuck 42, Arlington 19

Mead 26, Ferris 0

Meadowdale 13, Lynnwood 7

Montesano 42, Black Hills 14

Mt. Spokane 19, Central Valley 15

Newport 13, Deer Park 6

Newport-Bellevue 42, Hazen 8

North Central 40, Rogers (Spokane) 31

O’Dea 15, Seattle Prep 14

Okanogan 40, Warden 6

Olympia 17, River Ridge 13

Omak 53, Quincy 6

Prairie 40, Kelso 32

Pullman 28, East Valley (Spokane) 7

Reardan 29, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 6

Redmond 35, Juanita 3

Richland 58, Pasco 0

Ridgefield 26, Woodland 7

River View 41, Dayton/Waitsburg 6

Riverside 27, Freeman 0

Roosevelt 24, Nathan Hale 0

Royal 54, Wenatchee 6

Seton Catholic 57, Fort Vancouver 12

Shorecrest 43, Mountlake Terrace 0

Tenino 64, Rochester 40

W. F. West 40, Clover Park 12

Wahkiakum 49, Ilwaco 0

West Seattle 33, Lincoln 7

Woodinville 27, Inglemoor 14

Yelm 28, North Thurston 7