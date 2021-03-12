STANDings
CBBN
Conf. Overall
W L W L
Sunnyside 2 0 2 0
West Valley 1 1 1 1
Eisenhower 1 1 1 1
Davis 0 2 0 2
Friday’s GamesWest Valley 44, Davis 0
Sunnyside 54, Eisenhower 25
CWAC
Conf. Overall
W L W L
Prosser 4 0 4 1
Selah 2 1 3 1
Ellensburg 1 2 1 2
East Valley 1 2 1 2
Grandview 0 3 1 3
Friday’s GamesProsser 49, Ellensburg 6
Selah 40, Grandview 0
Saturday’s GameEast Valley at Pasco, 2 p.m.
SCAC West
Conf. Overall
W L W L
Toppenish 2 0 3 0
Naches Valley 2 1 2 1
La Salle 0 1 1 2
Zillah 0 1 0 2
Wapato 0 1 0 3
Thursday’s GamesNaches Valley 13, La Salle 7
Toppenish 30, College Place 6
Connell 41, Zillah 0
Kiona-Benton 35, Wapato 8
EWAC West
Conf. Overall
W L W L
Granger 2 0 3 0
Cle Elum 2 0 2 1
Kittitas 1 2 1 2
White Swan 1 2 1 2
Highland 0 2 0 3
Friday’s GamesGranger 40, Highland 9
Kittitas 24, White Swan 14
Burbank 55, Cle Elum 6
STATE SCORES
Archbishop Murphy 35, Meadowdale 6
Arlington 17, Stanwood 14
Auburn Mountainview 30, Auburn Riverside 7
Blanchet 52, Ingraham 7
Brewster 38, Tonasket 9
Cascade (Everett) 47, Jackson 7
Cascade (Leavenworth) 33, Quincy 0
Central Valley 20, Cheney 0
Chelan 29, Omak 6
Chewelah 45, Asotin 7
Chiawana 15, Kamiakin 14
Chief Sealth 40, West Seattle 17
Clarkston 42, Rogers (Spokane) 6
Colfax 46, Reardan 6
Colville 36, Freeman 35
Deer Park 35, Medical Lake 0
East Valley (Spokane) 20, North Central 6
Eastside Catholic 35, Rainier Beach 0
Edmonds-Woodway 23, Shorecrest 13
Emerald Ridge 27, Bellarmine Prep 21
Enumclaw 56, Mount Tahoma 3
Federal Way 25, Mt. Rainier 7
Foster 68, Highline 24
Gig Harbor 25, Rogers (Puyallup) 15
Glacier Peak 35, Snohomish 10
Gonzaga Prep 37, Mead 10
Heritage 30, Kelso 17
Ilwaco 41, Ocosta 7
Kamiak 35, Mariner 18
Kennewick 54, Hanford 7
Kentwood 20, Kentlake 13
La Center 42, Columbia (White Salmon) 0
Lake Roosevelt 44, Oroville 0
Lake Stevens 40, Monroe 0
Lakes 48, Wilson 12
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 43, Newport 14
Lewis and Clark 32, University 3
Lynnwood 41, Shorewood 14
Manson 27, Warden 0
Mercer Island 16, Newport-Bellevue 3
Montesano 49, Hoquiam 3
Moses Lake 28, Cashmere 27
Mount Si 23, Bellevue 13
Mountain View 30, Prairie 24, OT
Mt. Spokane 21, Ferris 7
Napavine 61, Wahkiakum 20
North Creek 35, Inglemoor 7
North Kitsap 41, Bremerton 7
O’Dea 41, Ballard 7
Olympia 40, Capital 7
Onalaska 68, Kalama 58
Pateros 38, Bridgeport 34
Peninsula 49, Curtis 21
Richland 48, Southridge 7
Ridgefield 28, R.A. Long 13
Roosevelt 24, Lakeside (Seattle) 2
Royal 52, Ephrata 0
Sammamish 63, Interlake 6
Shelton 45, North Mason 6
Skyview 23, Union 20
Spanaway Lake 44, Bonney Lake 0
Steilacoom 37, Lincoln 27
Toledo 37, Adna 0
Walla Walla 48, Hermiston, Ore. 0
Washington 34, Stadium 31
Washougal 21, Columbia River 14
West Valley (Spokane) 20, Pullman 18
Woodland 35, Mark Morris 22