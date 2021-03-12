STANDings

CBBN

Conf. Overall

W L W L

Sunnyside 2 0 2 0

West Valley 1 1 1 1

Eisenhower 1 1 1 1

Davis 0 2 0 2

Friday’s GamesWest Valley 44, Davis 0

Sunnyside 54, Eisenhower 25

CWAC

Conf. Overall

W L W L

Prosser 4 0 4 1

Selah 2 1 3 1

Ellensburg 1 2 1 2

East Valley 1 2 1 2

Grandview 0 3 1 3

Friday’s GamesProsser 49, Ellensburg 6

Selah 40, Grandview 0

Saturday’s GameEast Valley at Pasco, 2 p.m.

SCAC West

Conf. Overall

W L W L

Toppenish 2 0 3 0

Naches Valley 2 1 2 1

La Salle 0 1 1 2

Zillah 0 1 0 2

Wapato 0 1 0 3

Thursday’s GamesNaches Valley 13, La Salle 7

Toppenish 30, College Place 6

Connell 41, Zillah 0

Kiona-Benton 35, Wapato 8

EWAC West

Conf. Overall

W L W L

Granger 2 0 3 0

Cle Elum 2 0 2 1

Kittitas 1 2 1 2

White Swan 1 2 1 2

Highland 0 2 0 3

Friday’s GamesGranger 40, Highland 9

Kittitas 24, White Swan 14

Burbank 55, Cle Elum 6

STATE SCORES

Archbishop Murphy 35, Meadowdale 6

Arlington 17, Stanwood 14

Auburn Mountainview 30, Auburn Riverside 7

Blanchet 52, Ingraham 7

Brewster 38, Tonasket 9

Cascade (Everett) 47, Jackson 7

Cascade (Leavenworth) 33, Quincy 0

Central Valley 20, Cheney 0

Chelan 29, Omak 6

Chewelah 45, Asotin 7

Chiawana 15, Kamiakin 14

Chief Sealth 40, West Seattle 17

Clarkston 42, Rogers (Spokane) 6

Colfax 46, Reardan 6

Colville 36, Freeman 35

Deer Park 35, Medical Lake 0

East Valley (Spokane) 20, North Central 6

Eastside Catholic 35, Rainier Beach 0

Edmonds-Woodway 23, Shorecrest 13

Emerald Ridge 27, Bellarmine Prep 21

Enumclaw 56, Mount Tahoma 3

Federal Way 25, Mt. Rainier 7

Foster 68, Highline 24

Gig Harbor 25, Rogers (Puyallup) 15

Glacier Peak 35, Snohomish 10

Gonzaga Prep 37, Mead 10

Heritage 30, Kelso 17

Ilwaco 41, Ocosta 7

Kamiak 35, Mariner 18

Kennewick 54, Hanford 7

Kentwood 20, Kentlake 13

La Center 42, Columbia (White Salmon) 0

Lake Roosevelt 44, Oroville 0

Lake Stevens 40, Monroe 0

Lakes 48, Wilson 12

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 43, Newport 14

Lewis and Clark 32, University 3

Lynnwood 41, Shorewood 14

Manson 27, Warden 0

Mercer Island 16, Newport-Bellevue 3

Montesano 49, Hoquiam 3

Moses Lake 28, Cashmere 27

Mount Si 23, Bellevue 13

Mountain View 30, Prairie 24, OT

Mt. Spokane 21, Ferris 7

Napavine 61, Wahkiakum 20

North Creek 35, Inglemoor 7

North Kitsap 41, Bremerton 7

O’Dea 41, Ballard 7

Olympia 40, Capital 7

Onalaska 68, Kalama 58

Pateros 38, Bridgeport 34

Peninsula 49, Curtis 21

Richland 48, Southridge 7

Ridgefield 28, R.A. Long 13

Roosevelt 24, Lakeside (Seattle) 2

Royal 52, Ephrata 0

Sammamish 63, Interlake 6

Shelton 45, North Mason 6

Skyview 23, Union 20

Spanaway Lake 44, Bonney Lake 0

Steilacoom 37, Lincoln 27

Toledo 37, Adna 0

Walla Walla 48, Hermiston, Ore. 0

Washington 34, Stadium 31

Washougal 21, Columbia River 14

West Valley (Spokane) 20, Pullman 18

Woodland 35, Mark Morris 22