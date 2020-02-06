ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Another huge effort by the local tandem of Kassidy Malcolm and Samantha Bowman sparked Central Washington’s women to a 91-69 victory over Alaska Fairbanks in GNAC play Thursday night at Nicholson Pavilion.
Malcom put together 24 points and 10 rebounds and Bowman netted 18 points with the pair combining to hit 15 of 19 shots from the field and 12 of 12 free throws.
The Wildcats shot 59% in the opening period and built a 50-28 lead at halftime.
CWU moved to 8-5 in conference and 13-8 overall and will host Alaska Anchorage on Saturday.
ALASKA FAIRBANKS — Jocelyn Gandara 33, Sam Tolliver 13, Richards 8, Ungaro 3, Wallace 0, Conwell 7, Krupa 3, Saccomen 2, Kraska 0, Pusich 0, Miller 0. Totals 19-65 23-27 69.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Kassidy Malcolm 24, Alexis Pana 15, Taylor Shaw 11, Flores 4, Maeda 3, Samantha Bowman 18, Brown 6, Phiakhamngon 5, Lancaster 3, Stephens 2, Richardson 0, Williams 0. Totals 32-64 17-22 91.
Fairbanks 12 16 30 11 — 69
Central Wash. 23 27 21 20 — 91
CWU highlights: Malcolm 10 rebs; Kaelie Flores 10 rebs; Pana 6 assts.
CWU men beat Billings
ELLENSBURG — Jeryn Lucas hit seven 3-pointers and fired in 27 points as Central Washington’s men cruised to a 67-56 win over Montana State Billings in GNAC action at Nicholson Pavilion on Thursday.
Lucas hit 7 of 8 shots from long distance and the Wildcats made 10 of 20 as a team. CWU’s defense was stellar in holding Billings to 38.3% shooting, including just 4 of 28 from 3-point distance.
Central (7-7 GNAC, 14-8 overall) host Alaska Fairbanks on Thursday.
MS BILLINGS — Tyler Green 21, Brendan Howard 20, Richmond 4, Dixon 2, James 0, Maduakor 4, Elliott 3, Lehrer 2, Daniels 0. Totals 23-60 6-6 56.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Davon Bolton 10, Smith 8, Gilson 6, Baker 2, Stafford 0, Jeryn Lucas 27, Gamaun Boykin 10, Poquette 4, Pollard 0, Hudson 0. Totals 25-59 7-9 67.
Halftime: Central Washington 32-25.
CWU highlights: Xavier Smith 8 rebs; Matt Poquette 7 rebs; Marqus Gilson 6 rebs; Lucas 7-8 3p.
SOFTBALL
Wildcats drop two
ST. GEORGE, Utah — Julia Reuble and Gracee Dwyer both hit home runs in a pair of games for Central Washington, which fell to Hawaii Hilo and Colorado Mesa on Thursday in the Dixie State tournament.
Game 1Central Wash. 000 10 — 1 3 2 Hawaii Hilo 113 31 — 9 10 0
Williams, Womack (3), Strasser (5) and Benthagen; Alvarado and Okamoto.
CWU highlights: Julia Reuble 1-2, solo HR.
Game 2Colorado Mesa 100 300 2 — 6 14 1 Central Wash. 010 021 0 — 4 6 0
Adair, Smith (5) and Barker; Stanfield, Williams (7) and Benthagen.
CWU highlights: Gracee Dwyer 1-2, HR, 3 RBI; Sydney Brown 2-3; Allie Thiesse 2b.
FOOTBALL
Cenral adds 3 to class
Central Washington added three more high school seniors late Wednesday night to give the Wildcats 27 players in their 2020 recruiting class.
The latest additions were Kentridge’s Jacob Crumb (DL, 6-3, 240), Puyallup’s Isaac Clark (LB, 6-4, 205) and Washougal’s Brevan Bea (LB, 6-0, 195).