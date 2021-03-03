ELLENSBURG — Mal Stewman, a former CWU football player and current coordinator at the school, has been promoted to Assistant Athletic Director for Academic Success and Diversity, the school announced earlier this week.
Stewman, who has worked at the Freedman-Remak Student-Athlete Academic Success Center at CWU since 2014, will lead the the athletic department’s efforts in diversity, equity and inclusion. He will “directly impact the recruitment, development and retention of underrepresented and marginalized individuals, in addition to providing diversity-related programming for student-athletes, coaches and staff.”
Stewman graduated from Central Washington in 1994 with a bachelor’s degree in Sociology and later added a Master of Science in Athletic Administration from CWU in 2012.
MEETINGS
Jamieson, Swenning at QBsWest Valley athletic director Jeff Jamieson and Herald-Republic sports editor Jerrel Swenning will be guests of the Yakima Monday Morning Quarterback Club at its weekly luncheon Monday.
The meeting will began at 11:45 a.m. in the Players Club Lounge at SunTides Golf Course.