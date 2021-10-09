FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2021 file photo, Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin addresses a rally on the Statehouse steps in Boise, Idaho. McGeachin is a far-right Republican who is running for governor. This week she sought to activate the Idaho National Guard and send soldiers to the U.S.-Mexico border while Gov. Brad Little, also a Republican, was out of state. Mainstream Idaho Republicans concerned about a takeover by the surging far-right wing of the party are asking Democrats, Independents or other affiliated voters to register as Republicans to vote in the party's May primary. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler, File)