You’ve checked your phone and your socials are blowing up with people interested in getting together. There’s a lot of ideas flowing, from pre-gaming options to references to the newest restaurant that just opened in town. It’s exciting, but also a tad overwhelming.
While a night out with friends can happen organically, for a truly enjoyable and memorable time, it’s wise to put some forethought into planning the night. But what does one do when there are several people with their own ideas of how the night should go? Groups can heed these suggestions.
• Keep it intimate. It’s great to be part of a large crowd having fun, but the more cooks in the kitchen, the more difficult it may be to solidify plans. Stick to a core group of six to eight people. This reduces the likelihood that anyone will get separated from the group, and it’s easier to coordinate with everyone involved.
• Adopt a leader. It’s a tough job, but someone has to step up and organize the night. You probably know someone in your group of friends who is excellent at making plans or knows all of the top spots in town (it might be you). Enlist that person to help narrow down the possibilities and come up with a road map of what the night will look like. This includes choosing a time to meet, the guest list and how everyone is getting there and back.
• Choose the location. Select a spot that is convenient for most, if not all, of the people in the group. This could be a bar or club close to work, if co-workers are getting together, or a location in a neighborhood where everyone lives. An accessible spot, such as one that has public transportation or is near major roadways, also will be convenient. Be sure that everyone knows the exact address.
• Create a group chat. Organize a chat group so that details can be shared collectively. Also, if someone is running late or hits a snag finding the place, it will be easier to reach out and offer assistance.
• Focus on the activity. Think about gearing the night out around an activity rather than just eating and drinking. Head to a driving range, an escape room, a paint-and-sip shop, or a hatchet-throwing business. Less focus on imbibing can make for a safer evening for all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.