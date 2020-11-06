Moments after birth, we all set off on a complex relationship with food that lasts a lifetime. In a perfect world, babies quickly learn to associate their very first feedings with soothing and loving care. Food satisfies, and not just the one who’s hungry. The people who share their food share their heart, in what can be a profound expression of caring.
Everyone knows what hunger feels like. An empty, growling stomach provides background music to a growing irritability. Before long, it becomes impossible to concentrate on anything but food. We can fix it fast by eating something. But how often do you wonder where your next meal is coming from?
One in eight Americans are food insecure, and experiencing homelessness in a pandemic year makes the issue even more pressing. It’s estimated that 1 in 400 of Yakima County’s population of 250,000 are homeless, or about 635 individuals.
According to Mike Johnson, director of the Union Gospel Mission, food is our most basic human need. Those experiencing homelessness “are far more concerned about where their next meal is coming from than where they will sleep that night,” Johnson said.
Yakima’s Union Gospel Mission (UGM) was founded in 1932 and provides services to the homeless from a former motel on North First Street. In their commercial kitchen, a small staff and volunteers prepare three meals every day for up to 300 people. Last year, at their main campus and at an outreach facility for youth at Madison House, that added up to more than 150,000 meals.
Additionally, the UGM manages the logistics of food rescue in our community. Staffers and volunteers pick up food from a network of 25 partners. Collaborating with Second Harvest, this gets distributed to 14 other food banks and feeding programs, including the UGM. Virtually all the food the Mission serves is donated.
Just a few miles away, behind the old Kmart building on Highway 24, Camp Hope has been serving the homeless in an outdoor, barracks-style encampment since 2017. Volunteers prepare three meals a day for up to 100 residents. Director Mike Kay was there from the beginning, serving the first meal from “a bag of cheeseburgers and Cokes.”
Both organizations meet the basic needs of safety, food, clothing, and shelter so that clients can more easily access other support services and start to rebuild their lives.
Homelessness is a messy and complicated problem. There are no simple solutions, but food is a universal starting point. If you want to make a friend, sit down and share a meal. It’s a setting where other forms of support can be offered. This is crucial in building relationships with those whose loving experiences might have been few and far between.
Both the UGM and Camp Hope are Christian faith-based organizations, committed to living the biblical imperative to love and feed their hungry neighbors. However, no one is required to participate in religious activities to receive services.
I think I’m a pretty big deal when I cook a Thanksgiving dinner for 20. What the UGM and Camp Hope accomplish every day of the year seemed nearly impossible, but I found out how they do it — it really does take a village.
At Camp Hope, dinners are home-cooked by an array of individuals and community groups and delivered each evening. Resident favorites are familiar comfort foods like hearty soups, stews, and chilis, especially in the winter. Remember, residents are living in heated tents. They love lasagna and all things pasta, grilled hamburgers with all the fixings, and tacos and tortas. Leave room for an array of side dishes and desserts, and there’s always enough for seconds.
When unscheduled days pop up on the meal calendar, staff members pull something simple together from leftovers, pantry items or frozen foods. That’s now possible, thanks to a donated trailer that’s equipped as a small full-service kitchen.
Case manager Sheri Rynd explained there is a “lady who brings us lots of fresh eggs.” That’s often what’s for breakfast, along with pancakes or hash browns and toast. Sandwiches are available not only for lunch, but all day long, delivered by a different service group each day.
When I visited the UGM kitchen, 50 pounds of chicken was being sautéed on a huge griddle, mixed with spices and freshly chopped peppers and onions. That mountain of chicken had been poached earlier in the day, cooled, pulled from the bones and shredded by hand.
A donation of fresh-shucked corn-on-the-cob was steaming hot, alongside tubs of Mexican rice. Theresa, who knows everyone’s name, was cooking that day. She explained that the menu is inspired by what’s on hand. The chicken was in the freezer. A donation the day before of whole wheat tortillas, fresh peppers, and sharp cheddar made today a perfect day for fajitas.
Got rice? Why not turn it into icy horchata for 130? A late-night donation of fresh pizza crusts became the base for flavorful flatbread sandwiches for lunch the next day. Clients are still talking about a dinner last week when they had baked ham and mashed potatoes, comparing it to a Thanksgiving feast.
Meals come with dessert, courtesy of local grocers who donate their extra sweets.
Dinner is at 5:30, and early next morning, it’s time to start all over again with hot, home-cooked breakfasts.
COVID-19 has changed everything, and both organizations have responded to the additional challenges by adapting their serving systems to keep their clients as safe as possible.
Food is symbolic of love when words aren’t enough. I grew up hearing the Pillsbury jingle, “Nothin’ says lovin’ like somethin’ from the oven.” That is so true, yet I would have to argue that, based on what I’ve seen them provide, the Union Gospel Mission and Camp Hope do it far better than Pillsbury could have ever imagined.