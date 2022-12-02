‘Tis the season to be jolly! While we enjoy the festivities that accompany the season, let us also strive to help make the holidays merry and bright for others. After all, the essence of the holiday season is giving. Throughout Yakima’s history, our citizens have generously provided for those less fortunate via organizations and fundraising events, especially during the holidays.
The Salvation Army was formed with the intent of helping people with their spiritual and physical needs. North Yakima (now Yakima) established a Salvation Army in October 1893.
The organization operated from a small wood building at 103 N. First St. Although the organization’s original building may have been small, its impact on the city and the less fortunate was huge. Within a month of its establishment, the North Yakima Salvation Army was holding public meetings and Sunday services.
They also wasted no time preparing for a Christmas celebration on the evening of Dec. 26. With the help of time and donations from area citizens, the Salvation Army’s first Christmas celebration consisted of a Christmas tree and gifts for all the children present. Attendance at the event was reportedly as large as regular Christmas services at local churches. The event was the first of many holiday celebrations hosted by the organization in the city.
In 1896, a Christmas dinner for the poor in the city was organized by the Salvation Army. Once again local citizens generously contributed time and donations, making the dinner on Christmas afternoon enjoyable for those less fortunate.
Later that evening, the Salvation Army Sunday School held a celebration with a 10-cent charge to attend. The admission fee helped support the organization and its quest to help those in need.
By the early 1900s, the North Yakima Salvation Army’s approach toward helping the less fortunate during the holidays changed. In December 1904, with the goal of delivering 50 Christmas food baskets to less fortunate families on Christmas morning, they asked the public for food donations. Their aim was 50 turkeys, geese or ducks, 50 loaves of bread, fruit, butter and quarts of cranberries.
Our community graciously stepped forward and met the organization’s requests. As a result, 50 families experienced a brighter Christmas.
The number of those in need had increased significantly by 1908, but citizens once again generously donated enough goods to fill the facility. Its barracks were reported to have been piled high with food, clothing and gifts.
The organization and its volunteers worked tirelessly to distribute boxes of food and other goods to 75 families on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. An amazing amount of food was distributed, including 652 pounds of meat, 125 sacks of flour and 65 boxes of apples. They also distributed 67 pairs of shoes to children, 12 cords of firewood and just over 29 tons of coal.
The Salvation Army also served a dinner at the facility on Christmas Day to homeless men and provided meals for the inmates in the county jail. The cost for supplying those in the city with food and goods placed the organization $60 in debt. As a result of the money shortage, hectic holiday schedule and lack of trees, the Salvation Army didn’t hold its annual Christmas tree celebration until Jan. 1.
To host the event, they requested that those who had trees consider donating them. Once again, the city generously stepped forward and donated trees. On Jan. 1, a week after Christmas, the underprivileged children of the city received Christmas gifts at the tree celebration.
During the 1890s and early 1900s, citizens also helped other organizations during the holidays. Sometimes that help wasn’t necessarily in the form of work. Rather, some citizens helped by dancing in costumes at formal balls organized as fundraisers.
Shortly after North Yakima was formed, the fire department was established. In its infancy, funds were almost nonexistent. Most of the firefighters were volunteers who lacked the proper attire and equipment to keep the city safe.
To raise funds for the department, elaborate masquerade balls were organized and held during Christmas.
In 1890, a Christmas masquerade ball for the fire department was held on Christmas Eve in the Mason Opera House on North First Street. Articles in the Yakima Herald promoted the dance as being thoroughly planned while promising a pleasurable time for those who attended. The event was successful enough to host another the following year.
The 1891 masquerade ball was also at the Mason Opera house, only this time it was held on the evening of Christmas Day. Those who attended dressed in an array of costumes and danced into the wee hours of the morning.
After a few years, the Fireman’s Christmas Masquerade Ball was moved to the Switzer Opera House, conveniently located next to the North Yakima Fire Department on North Front Street. It was there, on the evening of Christmas Day in 1896, that citizens attending the event paid $1 to attend and dance or 25 cents just to watch. The 1900 Fireman’s Christmas Masquerade Ball was also held at the Switzer Opera House. The event earned $82 for the department.
A few years later, organizers moved the Fireman’s Christmas Masquerade Balls to the Yakima Armory building. Located south of Walnut, between South Third and Fourth streets, the Armory provided a larger venue for the event. As funding improved for the department, the holiday masquerade balls ceased.
Our city hasn’t stopped generously helping others during the holidays. We’ve continued to help those in need for over a century, although our methods have changed. Perhaps remembering the generosity of our city during past holidays, while helping others this year, will help preserve our tradition of helping during future holidays.
