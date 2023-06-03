Clip-clopping along a sunny country road, with a soft breeze in your face and a comfortable velvet seat beneath you, there’s nothing quite like a horse-drawn carriage ride in the Yakima Valley.
Passing by orchards and farms, lulled by the sound of sleigh bells, with a beautiful blue sky above you, it’s a peaceful escape from everyday worries and cares.
The Yakima Valley Carriage Company has been offering rides in the Selah and Zillah communities for numerous years now. Passengers can choose between an hour’s jaunt along country roads, just seeing the sights, or spending several hours visiting local wineries.
“Every ride brings its own special magic,” said Alan Geho, who describes himself as “company owner, groom, driver and swamper” (or overall maintenance person). There’s just something about a carriage ride that elicits joy and perhaps some fond memories of earlier experiences with horses. Geho enjoys watching young children look up at one of his team of gray Percheron horses, perhaps seeing a horse up close for the first time, and exclaiming, “It’s big!” Likewise, elderly riders in failing health might relive happy experiences with horses from their youth.
Geho adds his own touch of magic to the rides, sometimes dressing in Victorian driver’s livery, complete with a top hat, for winery tours, or more casual Western attire with a jaunty cap for country road tours. He has experience getting right into character, after years of taking a leading role in local Civil War battle reenactments. He is open to answering questions and offering commentary along the route.
“I truly enjoy the people and their smiles,” says Geho, who works as a special education teacher in Union Gap, and takes reservations for carriage rides by phone or online. “Most people find the ride real relaxing. It’s a bucolic way of transportation. It’s easy to have conversations in a slow-moving carriage.”
Along the carriage route, “you see things you wouldn’t see in a car,” he said, whether that’s a blue jay or a ground squirrel. At a typical speed of about 4 mph, “sometimes, I swear you could see the grass growing as you drive along,” he joked. Although I didn’t see any of those things on a recent ride, I did hear the swish of a sprinkler in the distance and enjoyed the view of country homes and orchards, along with numerous friendly waves from passing motorists and homeowners in their yards. As summer gardens blossom, it may even be possible to smell the proverbial roses.
It’s also a smooth ride. The white metal carriage, which was built in Yakima, is equipped with spring suspension and hydraulic brakes. Padded seating accommodates five or six people. If the weather turns, a canvas top can be used to shield passengers. A red velour blanket sits ready for cooler days. Geho also has a duplicate carriage available, plus a more rustic “spring wagon” with two bench seats that is used for Western-themed weddings.
His trusty team of Percheron horses, 14-year-old Rosie and 13-year-old Ranger, pull all of the carriages. Each about 16 hands tall, they are a breed of draft horses that originated in western France. In addition to its strength, the breed is known for intelligence and cooperation.
Geho began his carriage business in 2016. After the COVID pandemic hit, he recalls rides with passengers who were masked for safety. They included one couple who were married on a carriage ride, pulling down their masks to kiss after a minister pronounced them man and wife.
As pandemic regulations have relaxed and businesses have reopened, the options for Yakima Valley Carriage Company rides have expanded. Today, Geho again offers jaunts in the Zillah area to visit wineries such as VanArnam, Hyatt, Tanjuli and Bonair, plus rides through East Selah farm country. Prices begin at $150 and are based on number of passengers and time spent exploring.
On this day, as I rode along under a canopy of puffy white clouds, with the spring sunshine warming me, and enjoying a temporary escape from work deadlines, I decided that a carriage ride was the perfect tonic I had needed.
