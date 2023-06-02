One of the Valley’s favorite events, Yakima Pride Fest, is back this month.
The annual festival, which supports the LGBTQ+ community and promotes diversity around the Yakima Valley, is put on by Yakima Pride with the backing of many local sponsors.
The one-day party kicks off June 10 with a 10 a.m. parade that starts at South 16th and West Yakima avenues and runs down Yakima Avenue to Naches Avenue and Staff Sergeant Pendleton Way, near The Seasons Performance Hall and Single Hill Brewery.
The all-ages event brings in a mix of live music, community drag show, food vendors, and tons of entertainment that happens throughout the day. Last year, the festival and parade were named best event in the Yakima Herald-Republic’s most recent Readers’ Choice Awards.
For details, check Yakima Pride’s website: https://www.yakimapride.org/events/festival-parade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.