The Yakima Valley is well-known for products made available by days and days of sunshine, heat and nearby water.
For folks from outside the area that could mean golden peaches, sweet corn, aromatic hops and mint, wine or a craft brew. Locals know it as perfect conditions for outdoor recreation.
Konner Hopkins is working to spread that news beyond our ridges and valleys. He literally puts those features on your back in order to carry the message far beyond our region.
Hopkins can be found most evenings either fishing the Yakima River, surfing behind a boat on the Columbia, or kayaking along the Yakima Greenway — or at least when he’s not mountain biking, which is nearly every day. Hopkins’ love of that sport is just one of his interests, but it is the one playing a big part in his plans. Plans that could benefit the rest of us as well.
“After completing college, where I wrestled, I started looking for a competitive outlet,” the Yakima native said. “It was not an easy transition to train like that and then have nothing. That is where mountain bikes came in.”
During and after college he also worked at local bike shops, where he was introduced to members of the Yakima Greenway’s board of directors. That group oversees the nonprofit foundation that maintains the 20-plus miles of paved pathway and the parks, fishing lakes, picnic areas, playgrounds and river access landings that make up the Greenway.
Hopkins joined the board himself last December and is dedicated to enhancing and expanding usage of the Greenway, especially for Yakima residents who may have limited access to places for outdoor recreation.
“When it is above 85 degrees in the valley there can be hundreds of people along the banks of the river,” Hopkins said. “Lots of people, particularly those with lower income, may not be able to get to a safe place to swim, bike or hike. They probably do not have a pool or make the trip to Rocky Top or Cowiche Canyon (both near Cowiche, west of Yakima) to hike or bike” he added. “There needs to be safe, easy access to these activities.”
Besides the Greenway, Hopkins also volunteers with other regional groups dedicated to promoting our great outdoors. But the experience with the Greenway board has helped Hopkins focus a dream he has had for awhile now.
“I have absolutely no artist ability, but a few years ago I drew a logo to try to show outsiders what me and my family and friends believe the Yakima Valley represents,” Hopkins said. “Often, they don’t think of the things that we actually do here, like kayaking, mountain biking, hiking. We are working to build a community that we are proud to live in and people want to live in. I wanted a way to show that and came up with the logo, which has turned into my business — YKM.”
Hopkins runs the business after finishing his day job as a real estate appraiser trainee. The ever-changing designs Hopkins and a couple of graphic designer friends create using the logo are available on hats and jerseys. It began as a way to showcase the mountain-to-river opportunities in our region but has evolved into something more.
“I have learned a lot from working with the Greenway board and it has opened my eyes to what might be possible and ways to make it happen,” Hopkins said. He also credits the arrival of Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences for an influx of local outdoor recreationalists.
“People are proud to wear something that represents their hobbies and it is a way to identify others with similar interests,” Hopkins said. Recently his business plan has shifted. He now uses the clothing line as a way promote projects that benefit all of us.
“I envision using the wooded areas along the Greenway to tie into the areas already developed,” he said. “I hope to see those areas that are especially close to inner-city Yakima become a safe, easy access to hiking and biking trails and swimming. It means not only building the trails but also ensuring sustainability of them. Those things take time and money and through YKM I would like to host bike races and other events that could support those projects.”
Hopkins has experience with such events, serving as host for the 2018 Yakima Outdoor Film Festival, attended by about 150 people. He served as race director for the 2020 Virtual Gap-to-Gap race, an event with which he was already familiar. Hopkins began competing in the Gap-to-Gap five years ago and it has become an annual Hopkins family event.
“We are known to really commit to our endeavors,” Hopkins said. He is a past two-time Iron Man champion, something that also runs in his extended family. In 2020 alone, brother Kellen, mother Lynda and sister Katy captured first place in their events while his dad Jeff, brother Kameron, niece Presley, and nephews Colton and Casen also placed. The gang can often be found hitting trails both near and beyond the Yakima Valley.
“It took awhile but the family is now as submerged in mountain biking as I am,” Hopkins said. They ride as a group about every two weeks and often camping or riding adventure trips come together on the spur of the moment.
Those trips have provided the group, and especially Hopkins himself, with great insight into not only the fun and benefits of their favorite sports, but what it takes to pull off projects such as mountain bike races.
For now, though, Hopkins is working to promote the region’s sunny charms. He also appears to be on the right track to help bring even more adventures to our beautiful Yakima Valley.