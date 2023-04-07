Just shy of half a century ago, in 1976, a group of Yakima Valley individuals involved in the process of winemaking formed and officially organized the Yakima Enological Society, or Y.E.S.
At the time, the society’s purpose was to “foster interest in and appreciation of viticulture, enology and the proper use of wine.” Over the span of the next 27 years, the organization remained committed to its goal by holding meetings and hosting events that significantly raised the awareness of wines, their production and their uses. Through their activities, the society has helped educate not only their members, but the public as well.
And as the number of vineyards and wineries increased in the Yakima Valley, the Yakima Enological Society’s role in educating and promoting the industry also increased.
By 2003, vineyard and winery owners, as well as the members of the society, became increasingly aware of the need for trained and educated viticulture and enology specialists. To help promote and encourage the fields of study, the society started a scholarship program for those pursuing their education in the field. To raise the funds for the scholarships, they began hosting various fundraising events that included educational and wine tasting opportunities and even dining events and venues. The profits from the events are then given to schools and awarded to students earning degrees in viticulture and enology.
Twenty years later, the Yakima Enological Society is still going strong with its mission to raise vineyard and wine awareness by educating and sharing wines with its members and the public. The society is also still playing a substantial role in supporting and encouraging students. Since 2003, it has given $120,000 in scholarship funds to students pursuing viticulture and enology degrees at Yakima Valley College’s Grandview campus, Washington State University’s Tri-Cities campus, Walla Walla Community College, Central Washington University, and Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Ore.
The society’s next fundraising event is “A Riesling Adventure” on April 12. The event consists of Central Washington University Wine Studies students featuring riesling wines from some of the world’s best wine regions. Attendees are being given the opportunity to explore the diverse techniques that make riesling one of the favored grape varieties.
But of all the events hosted by the Yakima Enological Society throughout the year, its biggest is the annual Platinum Dinner. The event, now in its 21st year, will once again be held at the Yakima Country Club on May 6.
This year, 24 wines awarded the Platinum Award in 2022 by Great Northwest Wines Magazine will be featured, as well as a reception honoring the award-winning wineries and winemakers. To make the evening even more special, the wines will be paired with appetizers and a five-course meal. Items are also auctioned off at the event as a fundraiser. The event is open to the public with advance purchase of tickets. To purchase tickets, visit the society’s website at yakimawine.org.
Aside from all the fundraising events, the society also meets monthly. Membership is open to those 21 or older who agree with the society’s goals and purposes. Of course, membership comes with some tempting benefits that include tasting great wines, learning about viticulture and enology, attending various meetings and events, and, yes, even discounts on wines.
For more information about attending meetings, tickets for fundraising events, or becoming a Yakima Enological Society member, visit yakimawine.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.