“Kyrgyzstan.” I reveled in enunciating every hard consonant and watching a person’s face contort in confusion. My hard-of-hearing friend survived the whole explanation of my trip only to say at the end, “Wendy, I will pray for you and Afghanistan.” I was used to people not understanding why I was going somewhere, much less not even knowing where I was going.
I started serious cycling six years ago and finally convinced myself I was experienced enough to tackle an international adventure cycling trip. I’d read the book “Miles from Nowhere” as a kid and it put in my heart the desire to ride my bike around the world. The scariest part for me was the mechanical aspect of solo cycling. I thought a good first step in achieving my dream was to join a cycling group tour.
The trip was a 285-mile gravel road loop inspired by the Silk Road Mountain Race in Kyrgyzstan. The landscape was sublime. There were raging glacier-fed rivers, pointy snow-covered peaks, and lush alpine meadows. We would be cycling the ancient silk road soon to be industrialized due to China’s interests in paving a route from China to Europe. The route culminated in riding over Tosor Pass, the high point of the Tian Shan, also known as “The Mountains of Heaven.”
I signed up for the ride in 2020 and waited for at least 10 other riders to join. It’s hard to believe, but in the whole world only 10 other riders wanted to go on this suffer-fest. Then COVID happened and the trip was put on hold until 2021.
The best way to get your real dreaded chores done is to put on your workout clothes. I would find all kinds of things to do (except, of course, work out) once I put on my workout clothes. I am writing this article right now in my workout clothes. Procrastination was my real enemy during the COVID lockdown.
The group started meeting on Zoom eight weeks before to get acquainted and to start preparing for the technical aspects of the ride. I bumped up my training to at least 100 miles of cycling a week and started going to the gym.
I feared I would be the oldest and least fit rider, but I was grateful to meet kind people of all ages and abilities from all over the world. We started discussing the gear we needed to pack and share. There would be seven days of riding and four days of camping. I found out there were two big river crossings. I started to obsess over those.
After two days of being on a plane, I arrived in Bishkek to join the group. We stayed a couple of nights in Bishkek to get acclimated, check our gear and do a few warmup rides. We had a support team of eight people to drive us and our bikes, cook and make camp.
The landscape reminded me of the deserts of Eastern Washington, but with infinite layers of granite peaks in the distance. We went through a Chinese border passport check, and then hours later we did an easy ride to Tash Rabat and our yurts for the night. Tash Rabat is one of the last standing structures of the ancient silk road. Walking inside its stone walls was an experience I felt deeply. The next day we did a hike and bike to a glacier lake. There were granite peaks, wide river valleys and wildflowers. It was like a Tolkien dreamscape.
The second day we drove farther and did not see another soul. The group started to get antsy and unceremoniously we started riding 20 miles before the original start point. There would be no more driving after that day, just riding.
The ride was much more technical than I expected. I was completely present in the moment. I had thought the trip would be a spiritual experience of staring off into the distance at snowcapped mountains punctuated by a herdsman stoically on a horse … yes, that happened, but mostly my thoughts were about staying upright.
Thankfully, the most dreaded part of the trip was in the first few hours of riding the second day. We had to cross the river either on our bikes or with our bikes on us somehow. I did not want to drown.
The most advanced rider, Jorge, crossed first. Success. My usual fear is that I will be the only person who doesn’t know how to do something — but judging by the trepidation and the maniacal cheering at Jorge’s success, I was not alone.
I wasn’t graceful. I was most grateful my pride was still intact. I was proud that even though I wasn’t successful I still let myself take part, I still laughed, and I had the biggest smile on my face the rest of the day.
David Bowie sings, “Turn and face the strange.” The stranger is me. I had more determination than I knew. This trip was all strange. It was a strange landscape, strange foods, and a strange body that almost broke down each day but was miraculously revived and excited to ride each morning. The days took on a steady rhythm of cold mornings in the tent, riding to warm up, meeting for lunch and then Uno games in the mess tent each night.
The final day was a brutal seven-hour climb to the top of 12,700-foot Tosor Pass. I hadn’t dreamed I would make it to the top — yet I did. I loved every sweaty minute of it, and I had the most confidence I’d ever had to bomb the descent and throw a celebratory glass of champagne over my shoulder.
Each otherworldly and practically out-of-body experience gave me a look at the face and the heart of a person I am just discovering. And I have found, what is not to love? For there is nothing else to be. Just a woman on a bike in the middle of a grand adventure.
