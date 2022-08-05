The actor and filmmaker Jackie Chan once wryly observed that “coffee is a language in itself.”
However, even Chan could not have anticipated how Yakima painter Paul Henderson could express himself through the medium of coffee.
Landscapes, city scenes, Native American figures and wildlife all take shape through the brushwork of Henderson as he applies strokes of coffee to paper. His works have an “old-fashioned tone,” he said, reminiscent of the sepia-hued photographs that were popular in the 1880s. There is a rich spectrum of shades from light beige to dark chocolate brown.
To begin work in his studio, Henderson may line up several mugs of French press coffee in varying concentrations. It could be decaf or regular, perhaps from Costco, although he draws the line at using a latte or Frappuccino. A light roast can create a gentle sepia tone, while a dark roast can create a dark brown shade, he explained.
He uses watercolor brushes, with a canvas of 140-pound watercolor paper. It can take six to 60 hours to complete a painting, depending upon the size and complexity of the subject. He often begins with hot coffee in his containers, but as the process continues, the coffee cools, resulting in darker hues as the liquid evaporates a bit.
One of the biggest challenges of painting with coffee, as opposed to a thicker watercolor or acrylic medium, is achieving an opaque quality. Henderson has figured out how to do it, but he says, “I don’t share my methods.”
On the positive side, there is an advantage in not worrying about color bleed, since, basically, he’s working with “one color.” And he says that he loves “the resulting color and look. It’s not just brown. It has an amber edge to it or slightly reddish orange hue. It’s hard to match the result with regular watercolor paint.”
At the time he began painting with coffee, Henderson was not aware of any other artists using this medium. However, as early as 2009, the JAHO coffee roasters website reported, “Coffee painting is not a new art form by any means, but recently it has been sweeping the globe and increasing in popularity.” In another twist, “Chinese artists have been using tea in their paintings for centuries. …,” added a 2021 item on the Ripples website.
For Henderson, “What I enjoy is not thinking, relaxing, turning on the blues (music) and having fun,” he said. He also enjoys “the challenge of painting with an exotic medium.” The finished product “looks more authentic than pencil,” he added, “… (with) an old, antique feeling.”
Henderson said he has always had an interest in art. His attention to detail became evident at an early age. If he drew a ship, it would “have an entire town on top of it.” If he drew a castle, every brick would be delineated and “in every window there had to be something.” As a younger adult (he’s 75 now), he worked primarily in oil.
Coffee was added to Henderson’s painting repertoire as a happy accident. In 1986, his 5-year-old daughter, Elissa, found a piece of thick drawing paper on which Henderson had done a rough pencil sketch of the head of a Native American man. Elissa turned the paper over, colored with her crayons for a while and then threw the paper into the garbage. Later, Henderson retrieved the paper, noticing that it had accumulated a coffee stain.
“I used coffee to go over the pencil lines and stain it darker,” he recalled, and thus, his coffee painting career was born.
Through the years, Henderson has been featured at coffee bar openings in Seattle and Portland. Describing himself as “very much a coffee lover,” he often has a cup of the brew beside him to drink while he works. Several times, this has resulted in a mishap as he accidentally dipped his paintbrush into his drink. (He drank the coffee anyway.)
The Washington native, who has lived in Yakima since 1975, has done gallery exhibitions and local shows. His work has been covered in radio and TV reports, and once a story was picked up by a newspaper syndicate. Now, he mostly sells his work through online galleries and local shows. On Sept. 4-6, his studio will be one of eight stops included on the Labor Day Weekend Artist’s Studio Tour planned for the Yakima Valley.
The detail that was evident in Henderson’s childhood drawings is still very much a part of his painting with coffee. Whether it is the individual beans in a painting of an old coffee grinder and sack of coffee beans, the tiny windowpanes in a picture of Yakima City Hall in 1889, or the faces on a totem pole, he is very precise.
Some have asked him whether these coffee paintings will hold up over time. Of the coffee art he has observed over decades, he has found that “it lasts just as long as watercolor.”
Henderson also works in other media. There are scenes of Oregon’s Cannon Beach, with light sparkling on the waves, or stately evergreens and mountain peaks, all done in acrylics on canvas. There are selections in “abstract realism” such as a “painted desert,” “bamboo forest” and the moon, also in acrylics. And Henderson has further freed himself from his control of detail to create works of fantasy, such as an outdoor clock in the midst of lines of running paint, portraying how “Time Keeps on Slipping.” His Native American subjects reflect his own ancestry, which is part Cherokee.
Henderson says he enjoys the diversity of his work. He likes to cite the motto, “Variety is the spice of life.” Recently, he has experimented with painting in concentrated Concord grape juice, portraying subjects such as a bottle of wine, a glass and a cluster of grapes.
There are still ambitious dreams on the horizon for his coffee painting, too. “I would love to depict the Starbucks headquarters building (the old Sears flagship building in South Seattle),” he said, “also, a large painting of a whole two blocks worth of old, historic buildings in Roslyn”
So, grab that cup of coffee — regular or decaf — and raise it in a toast to Paul Henderson, a creative Yakima trend-setter.
