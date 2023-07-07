With summer in full bloom in the Yakima Valley, the last thing on our minds is the barren landscape of winter. However, the Yakima Area Arboretum is already taking steps to lift the spirits of area residents during the coldest months of the year, creating a Winter Garden to treat the senses with color, texture and fragrance, no matter the season.
Occupying a quarter acre of land west of the Jewett Interpretive Center, the Winter Garden will reach maturity in two to three years, said Guillermo Rivero, Arboretum board member and landscape designer for the project. In the meantime, however, there are some 75 varieties of new flowers, succulents, shrubs, trees and grasses, interspersed with basalt, to view along winding gravel paths.
“Here in Yakima, we have (several) months when the trees have no leaves, everything is completely bare and the flowers are not blooming,” Rivero observed. “The idea with this (garden) is to inspire the community of Yakima to bring ideas to their own landscapes.”
The project is designed “to train people to think a little differently about their garden,” agreed Colleen Adams-Schuppe, executive director of the Arboretum. “You can plant a garden that’s going to be fabulous all year round.”
With the help of volunteers, the Winter Garden was laid in this spring. A few more plantings will be added in coming months.
“These plants are hardy. They can survive the cold winter,” Rivero said. In a spirit of “recycle, reuse,” the sturdy rocks, which add a “timeless” element to the garden, were brought in from a basalt retaining wall that was dismantled nearby in the Arboretum.
In spring and summer, the Winter Garden includes flowers such as the tiny white blossoms of thyme, the purple blooms of lavender and stately lilies. Even the names of the Winter Garden plantings, carefully marked with small metal stakes, evoke colorful images. You’ll find Burgundy Bunny, Golden Ghost, Purple Carpet, Mediterranean Pink and Mid-Winter Fire, nestled in with Mr. Poppins and Boogie Woogie.
When the flowers have finished blooming for the year and deciduous trees have lost their leaves, there will still be much beauty and interest to be found in the garden, Adams-Schuppe and Rivero say. There are fragrant witch hazel bushes that begin blooming in winter, and the Daphne plant has a nice fragrance from late winter to spring.
Ornamental grasses sway in the breeze and dogwood varieties with colorful red or yellow bark, among many other plants, will provide a never-ending source of color and appeal. The Chief Joseph Pine is “a star of the show” as it turns yellow in winter and then back to green in summer, Rivero said. Some flower blossoms will be left on their stems until spring, providing additional “texture” to the garden in colder seasons.
“We’re trying to achieve a contrast with conifers and shrubs,” Rivero added. Dwarf evergreens, for example, help to provide a lush green backdrop. Right now, plants that look like “regular shrubs” will take on new personalities in winter when they lose their leaves and reveal beautiful branch colors, he explained. A fresh coat of snow will further heighten the contrast of colors.
The Winter Garden is part of a master plan for the Arboretum that has been in the works for five years, said Adams-Schuppe. COVID slowed progress for a time, until things really got rolling this spring. With Rivero and fellow board member Karl Graf handling design and implementation; the Arboretum’s master planning committee joined in. Graf served as project manager.
The garden is inspired by various gardens around the world, in particular the eight-acre, decades-old Bressingham Winter Garden between Norfolk and Suffolk in England, designed by Adrian Bloom, Rivero said.
Yakima’s Winter Garden is “an area that’s compact so you can see a lot of things in a smaller spot,” Adams-Schuppe said. Its edges and pathways flow naturally into the rest of the 46-acre Arboretum. In the warmer months, the Arboretum offers many shade trees for cool respite.
“Here, we have a four-season philosophy,” Rivero observed. The Winter Garden also has appeal for all ages, as evidenced by his 2-year-old son, James, who was fascinated by everything from the flower stakes to the rocks.
