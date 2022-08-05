My husband and I were walking into a Yakima grocery store recently when a local artist we know stopped to tell us that I had to do a story on TJ Tjarnberg and Brooke Creswell’s home on Yakima Avenue. My husband knew TJ from the Larson Gallery board and we all know Brooke as the wonderfully talented founding director and now the conductor emeritus of the Yakima Symphony Orchestra.
After a few quick phone calls, we reconnected and set a time to tour their arts and crafts-style house, which they reported was built in 1927. On a lovely Saturday morning, our adventure began and we walked from our Barge Street home to the couple’s house on Yakima Avenue.
I admit that for the longest time I’ve admired their beautiful front courtyard, which was redesigned two years ago. Today, it has a wide variety of maturing trees that share both sides of the lovely paved walkway that leads to the front door. The current entrance, which is not original to the home, was constructed in 1976. We discovered this when TJ and Brooke greeted us and invited us inside, pointing out that the striking arched doorway we walked through was the initial entry.
Our first stop was the couple’s well-appointed living room. A quick look around this lovely space and I became envious of their collection of antiques, including lamps, end tables, a bookcase and several examples of beautiful pottery. TJ said each item was carefully selected for its particular spot in their home.
The bookcase, for example, was created in India in 1889; they found this unique piece in Seattle. I was also especially impressed by their selection of creations by local artists. The living room alone features original paintings by Delma Tayer, Charles Smith, Gayle Scholl and Terri Schaake.
Before moving on to my description of the entry, living room and dining space, I must also point out that all three are connected by gorgeous, original flooring.
Our next stop was the adjacent dining room, complete with its spectacular multipaned window. I’ve written about the special features of many marvelous Yakima homes over the years, but this specific space, with its dramatic arched window that looks out on the front garden, is truly stunning.
And that’s not the only thing that’s outstanding. The couple have placed a gorgeous armoire on the west wall that faces an equally beautiful sideboard separated by their lovely dining room table. TJ informed me that the table boasts seven leaves that can be added if a big enough crowd demands it.
When the couple moved into the home on Labor Day 1993, they had a number of eventual projects in mind. One of those was updating the kitchen, which turned out to be not only a functional success, but beautiful as well.
They had the walls painted in striking Glacier Blue by Benjamin Moore, which Brooke himself had the honor of picking out. That color, combined with the light streaming in from the bay window over the kitchen sink, creates a perfect place for a glass of wine while cooking dinner. The white-tiled countertop, framed with a blue-tile edging and the black and white tiled floor, completes the effect.
The kitchen leads outside to a deck and the couple’s inviting lawn and garden. Presiding as “Mayor of the Backyard” and protruding through an opening in the deck is a gorgeous mature horse chestnut tree that provides shade, cooling and welcome on a hot, summer afternoon.
TJ pointed out that by adding their ownership to that of the Vanek family from whom they bought the house, the property has had the luxury of only two owners in over 50 years. The good news was that in all that time, nothing harmful to the home’s aesthetic charm was done.
The challenge for Brooke and TJ was that while the house was in wonderful condition, some elective work called for attention. Fortunately, as Brooke put it, “TJ had a vision.”
The next project involved the challenging exterior access to the basement. They undertook this task in 1999, and when they were done they had added more than 900 square feet, bringing the home’s total to 2,900 square feet.
The couple’s remodel of the basement created a wonderful place to curl up with a good book while enjoying the cozy fireplace. When it’s time to stretch their legs, the two can walk over to the French doors and, in the winter, enjoy the beauty of snow falling on their courtyard and beyond.
The home’s original design called for two bedrooms. During the Vaneks’ ownership, a second-story master bedroom suite was added. The space consists of a skylight above the bed, sliding doors leading to the deck with a view of the backyard, a spacious en suite, and an unusual supplemental heat source.
When I asked TJ about it, she reported it was a unique copper fireplace. “Brooke said he wanted to buy the house the moment he saw the fireplace. I had a remote-controlled insert added for his birthday. It quickly heats the room in the morning.”
The remaining portion of the home includes the two original first-floor bedrooms, closet space and bathroom.
TJ and Brookes’ ownership of this special property represents something unique to life in Yakima’s Historic District. Possession of one of these houses is not simply a matter of a name on a deed. Most individuals I know consider it a very serious responsibility. Brooke and TJ are no different and have taken the stewardship of this house to heart. Every decision that they’ve made has been long thought out, and in the best interest of their home and its aesthetic well-being.
The result is not just a plot of land and an address on a real estate map, but an architectural treasure nearly a century in the making. Thank you so much, TJ and Brooke, for all that you’ve done for the benefit of this home and the residents of Yakima.
