When Mike Ritch met us at the door of his large house, located in a gated community near Tieton, I had no preconceived notion of what this home would be like.
Once through the electric gate, we reached his front driveway, which drops down a hillside of rock walls and even features a waterfall with its own large faux alligator and some exotic, lifelike birds. I also spied a putting green near the front door and suddenly had a premonition that the Ritch home might be very special.
Mike opened the beautiful front door and ushered us into one of the largest front rooms I’d ever experienced in my 10 years of writing the Yakima Abode feature. It took me a few seconds to take it all in. Mike and his wife Linda have successfully taken a very large room and designated different areas, each with its own special purpose.
The first thing we noticed after stepping into the spacious room was a handmade, wooden bench featuring horses’ heads carved into the back support. And if you need somewhere to hang your hat, a set of pegs covered in green insulators set into the wall provide the perfect place. Rifles are displayed higher up, out of reach of youngsters’ reach.
Just beyond is the couple’s large kitchen, which takes up the east wall of this lovely room. They chose dark tiles for the back splash in contrast to the light colored, knotty pine cabinetry that bookends the oven and refrigerator. Across from that is a stone countertop, complete with a sink and comfortable tall chairs, perfect for a casual breakfast.
Near the kitchen is a bank of south facing windows where the couple’s long dining room table awaits guests. What makes this table so unique is that it’s made up of a variety of beautiful colored pieces of wood and can seat a large number of guests. Mike fabricated this fabulous table himself and I was astonished to learn the top was made from 17 different types of wood including oak, maple, cherry, walnut and lacewood.
The north side of this lovely room offers a gorgeous view from the bank of large windows. A glass door leads outside to a patio that features an outdoor table and offers a drop-dead, spectacular view of the beautiful valley beyond. I could just imagine the couple having friends over for an outdoor dinner next summer while sipping great wine and enjoying a truly amazing vista.
Just off the main living area is a bathroom that demonstrates Mike’s unique craftmanship and Linda’s artistic talent. The walls are painted a deep blue and he’s created an acrylic countertop with a wooden base that features side drawers and a set of curved wood doors for under-sink storage. He painted the walls a beautiful sea blue, and placed a sea-themed rug below the sink to give the room a nautical feel.
Linda is a talented artist herself and some of her work is proudly displayed on the wall. In fact. Mike reports that Linda has been in charge of decorating the entire house.
“She has a B.A. degree in art and did picture framing for over 30 years,” he told me. Linda is both an excellent painter and photographer.
In fact, everywhere you look in this very large great room, you’ll see a variety of fascinating paintings, wood carvings in the shape of sea creatures, or hand-carved heads of African animals. By this point, I had concluded that Mike Ritch possesses a boundless talent for woodworking of all types and sizes.
Toward the southwest side of the room, Mike created the perfect corner to relax with family and friends, or enjoy a bit of TV time. He customized the corner wall space so that it serves multiple tasks. It provides a mounting spot for a large television, with a gas fireplace addition. He created several platforms on both sides that allow for displays of art and sculptures the couple have collected.
Perhaps the crowning jewel is the custom-made wooden hearth he fabricated just below the fireplace. Rest assured the very comfortable leather sofa makes a delightful spot to sit and visit with friends or just enjoy the latest show on TV.
As we made our way around the spacious room, we encountered what to me was the most incredible object in a home full of breathtaking items. Sitting there in front of the north wall was the grandest billiard table I’d ever seen. Before I could ask where Mike had acquired it, he anticipated my question and informed us that he’d built it himself. Despite what I had seen already, at this point, you could have knocked me over with a feather. Wow. I realized that Mike had the ability to build almost anything. At that moment, my husband and I were about to fall to our knees, crying out, “We’re not worthy, we’re not worthy ...”
Fortunately, Mike Ritch is a lovely person and even though he is retired and busy with his many projects, he still is known to help his friends and former Standard Paint customers.
Not wanting to overstay our welcome, Mike escorted us outside and before we could thank him for his time and bid him goodbye, he insisted on showing us one more thing before we got in our car. Parked in the driveway near the front of the house was a beautiful, classic red car. We weren’t surprised when Mike explained that he had rebuilt this automobile, bringing it back to its early glory. He informed us that his starting point was simply a frame and the body shell he’d found in a field off Summitview Avenue. He then spent two and a half years working eight to 10 hours a day, seven days a week to bring the vehicle to life as a classic, custom street rod.
At that point we weren’t surprised, but truly impressed by Mike’s many talents. My husband and I were grateful that Mike took the time to give us a tour of the couple’s beautiful home and showed us some of his amazing accomplishments. Incredible.
