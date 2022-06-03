Recently I was driving down the road and noticed a dramatic new house on a hill. The home had a large deck with lawn chairs and umbrellas set around a beautiful outdoor swimming pool. From where the house was situated, I was pretty sure the owners must have a fantastic view of the Yakima Valley.
As it turned out, my good friend and longtime Yakima Abode photographer, Chad Bremerman, had served on the Pegasus Project board with one of the property’s owners. A quick phone call and we discovered that Mary and Dan Beddeson would be happy to have us visit their house and write an article about it. We set a date and were off, Chad set to take some wonderful photos and me ready to discover the process that went into creating this strikingly beautiful home.
When the big day arrived, Chad and I were welcomed by Mary at the couple’s front door, along with their two adorable dogs. Once inside, we paused in their lovely living room, which features massive windows that reveal an amazing view of the Valley, and when the sun is out afford a great view of snow-covered Mount Adams. It was fun to also see original artwork on the walls and a gorgeous coffee table made from cross cutting the base of a tree.
Our next stop was the dining room. The table is topped by a beautiful piece of wood and can seat at least 10 guests. A curved wood ceiling adds to the room’s ambiance — a perfect spot to linger over a delicious meal and finish the last sip of wine.
Later stops in the spacious kitchen, expansive downstairs with multiple areas for entertaining friends and guests, and the gorgeous massive outdoor deck with an off-the-chart view were all equally stunning.
It’s no wonder this house has such a warm and friendly environment. Mary and Dan were committed to achieving just that result.
“Our priority was to have a delightful home and outdoor space to entertain friends and family,” Mary explained. “We have had two other homes built, so we knew what to expect with stressing over product production. Dan and I agreed on almost everything without argument. The most stressful aspect was waiting an extraordinarily long time for products and process due to COVID restrictions. We were so fortunate to have such a marvelous contractor in DJ Turner.”
A beautiful home like this doesn’t just happen. It helps to have a clear vision for what you hope to create. In this case, the process began with Dan experimenting with basic drawings and rough floor plans. These then evolved into more formal sketches, and finally the pair were ready to enlist professional help to see their vision become a reality.
Mary explained that the final result “ended up being our version of a contemporary lodge look with some industrial flavor.” Those style elements are perfectly achieved. But Mary also wanted “a warm, friendly, inviting environment.”
They knocked that one out of the park as well. To get to that point, the Beddesons used the talents of Brad Kessinger and the team at Traditional Designs Inc.
“We knew Brad personally and saw his talent through a couple of remodels he did for friends,” Mary said. “Brad was able to make Dan’s creation a reality via design and blueprints.”
Still, a project this big can be a major challenge to household harmony. After all, construction on the 6,800-square-foot, three-bedroom home took a year and a half, with final landscaping still underway. It helped that the couple had a secret weapon at their disposal: They’ve been happily married for 41 years.
Mary and Dan purchased the land for this house three years before construction began. And when it did begin, the whole family was involved, including 39-year-old Lindsey and 34-year-old Bailey, whose husband just happens to work for Parsons Excavating and created all of the rock walls, tiers and future putting green design. Lindsey and Bailey gave their parents many wonderful suggestions regarding the project’s design as well.
Let us not forget to mention that Dan and Mary also own Royce, a golden retriever that they successfully bid on at the Pegasus Project’s SPURS fundraiser more than eight years ago. And the family also shares the joys of puppydom with a goldendoodle named Tally — often known as “The Terror.” Royce and Tally’s input on design is unclear.
Mary says her favorite parts of the new home are the open kitchen, great room and spa-like bathroom, and when summer finally comes to the Valley, their outdoor space, including that wonderful swimming pool, which is ”definitely No. 1.”
Mary and Dan have done a wonderful job creating this impressive house and giving new life to the surrounding property. I was impressed by the many decorating decisions they made indoors and outside and how all of them truly enhanced the completed result. The Beddesons’ new home and property make a beautiful addition to the style and architecture of our Valley.
