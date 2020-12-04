“We need a little Christmas, right this very minute …”
If Percy Faith’s classic song rings true for you, it’s probably because of the COVID-19 pandemic we’ve been enduring since March. Social distancing from friends and not being able to travel to see family for so many months makes us all wonder when it will end.
But never fear! I have a suggestion that might brighten your holiday mood and fill you with the Christmas spirit.
Joe Simon, owner of the Shopkeeper, and his staff have been working nonstop to create a Christmas fantasy atmosphere at his store, 3105 Summitview Ave. Each year he and his employees pull out all of the stops to bring Christmas to every inch of their shop. Then they kick off the season with an open house in late October, aimed at putting their customers in the mood for the holidays.
It’s a Yakima Abode like no other — this is where Christmas lives.
As the calendar turns to December, Simon makes sure to have plenty of inventory on hand to help you find the perfect gift for someone very special on your Christmas list.
Dean Hammermeister owned the original store at Yakima and Eighth avenues. He named his shop Studio D. According to a local news report in 2007, Hammermeister acquired the nickname, “The Christmas Boy,” and it may have had a lot to do with his love of decorating his store for Christmas.
He hired Simon to work for him in 1982. Eight years later Hammermeister decided to retire and Simon felt he was ready to take over the business.
After several years in the original, multilevel building on Yakima Avenue, it became clear that the space wasn’t ideal for customer service. So in 1996, Simon started looking for a new home and found a large, empty building for sale at 32nd and Summitview avenues.
He realized the one-level structure would make a great space for his store and purchased it. The building had previously housed a number of businesses, including a restaurant, bookstore, coffee shop, etc. Before opening, Simon embarked on a major remodel to fit his vision for his “new” Shopkeeper.
Today, Simon’s shop offers gifts and furniture, as well as help with interior decorating. But he’s also expanded his business to include home accessories, light fixtures, fine artwork, outdoor furniture and fountains, children’s clothing, toys and more.
His staff consists of Mark Miller, Danielle Shearer and Pamela Hugill, all eager to assist shoppers in finding that perfect Christmas gift.
When you arrive at the shop, the store’s main window features a beautiful living room scene that has been elegantly decorated for Christmas. Opening the front door feels a little like coming home for the holidays.
Shoppers can happily peruse 11 spaces that provide countless gift ideas to enhance their own home Christmas décors.
If you’re looking for new furniture, the Shopkeeper’s inventory includes a wide variety of furnishings not always found in Yakima, including Henredon, Hickory Chair, Jonathon Charles and Johnston Casuals.
“We strive to bring our customers the absolute finest in product quality and craftsmanship,” Simon said.
If customers want to customize their furniture’s fabric, the shop offers a well- stocked fabric room where they can pick out materials that best fit their lifestyle.
And did I mention the 11 beautifully decorated Christmas trees displayed throughout the store? Every year Simon purchases a wide variety of Christmas ornaments and uses them to decorates the artificial trees, each showcasing a different style. Any of these trees can be purchased, eliminating a slog through the woods or a chilly search through an outdoor Christmas tree lot. Oh, and by the way, the Shopkeeper also delivers.
It’s hard to take in everything that the Shopkeeper offers, from dining room mirrors, artwork, chandeliers, decorative wall clocks and more.
For those who like fancy dinners, they offer several sets of holiday dinner dishes. My favorite has a Santa Claus starring on plates, bowls, mugs, ice buckets and more. Entertaining with this jolly dinnerware would certainly put the ho-ho-ho in my holiday dinners.
Over the years Simon has broadened his horizons by assisting clients with the interior decorating of their homes. He’s even been hired to travel all over the state to help homeowners achieve a new look for their home’s interior. It could be every room or just one particular space that needs a distinctive facelift.
When Simon was working for Hammermeister, his boss took the time to teach him the ins and outs of floral design. He obviously has a knack, because today you can often find him at his floral desk in the back corner of the shop.
“My favorite order was the time a customer called and said they needed some flowers,” he said, “and their budget was $200.”
Usually he asks clients what they desire, and in this instance the caller caught him off guard with her reply: “Do what you want.” A happy dance ensued.
The shop also offers a selection of children’s clothing, tucked in back near the floral shop. The outfits are beautifully made and would make a perfect shower gift for a mom-to-be.
And nearby is a wall with a wide variety of colorful dog collars to spruce up your favorite puppy. Also offered: fun pillows showing a dog and cat getting along. Both would make delightful gifts for any animal lover.
There’s one last Shopkeeper surprise. The back-door entrance to the store leads onto a large patio that features all things decorative for the out-of-doors. We’re talking fountains of every size, ceramic statuary, decorative trellises and more to enhance home patios, garden areas, etc. And of course, the store will deliver these items as well.
I guarantee this locally owned store will put you in a holiday mood. And by the way, don’t forget to pin a sprig of holly on your mask.