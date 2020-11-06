Ten years ago, the first issue of Yakima Magazine was published and ever since, I’ve been fortunate enough to have the privilege of writing about houses in our beautiful city.
I’ve especially enjoyed interviewing the owners of older historic homes who have undertaken remodeling efforts that enhanced the exterior and interiors of their dwellings without losing their historic significance. (Not an easy task to say the least.) A perfect example is the Rosedell Mansion that proudly stands on Yakima Avenue in the Historic District. The owner has made a huge effort to protect its original interior and furnishings, while modernizing the kitchen and bathrooms!
Now to the business at hand. Over the years I’ve written about several older houses and often wondered about their back stories. I discovered that the Yakima Valley Museum had a wonderful archive and began to visit it to get some answers.
Over the years I developed an appreciation for the museum’s executive director, John Baule, and discovered that he knew about almost every historic house in Yakima. He retired a few years ago after nearly a quarter of a century of service, but continues to volunteer at the museum, and with many other local organizations. In fact, Baule will take the helm of the Yakima Downtown Rotary Club as president in June.
Finally it hit me: I should write a story about Baule’s own house. Fortunately, he said yes and this article celebrates a truly extraordinary person who continues to immerse himself in community efforts to make Yakima a better place to live.
Obviously, Baule didn’t just leap into the role of museum executive director overnight. He grew up in Dubuque, Iowa, where his family’s roots go back to the 1850s.
In 1971 he was drafted into the Army and sent to a base in Korea. When he returned home, he finished college and taught high school math. He also began volunteering at the Dubuque Historical Society.
As his interest grew, he started attending programs that focused on historic homes and mansions, including The Williamsburg Seminar, American History in Cooperstown New York, and the Pillsbury Museum Management Institute at the University of California, Berkeley, to name a few.
He eventually landed his first job at as the director of the St. Lawrence County Historical Society in Canton, New York. He moved on to other museum jobs finally working as the director of the Pittsburgh History Center in Pittsburgh.
It was at this juncture that he found out about an opening for an executive director at the Yakima Valley Museum.
“I came out in January and wasn’t enamored with city,” Baule remembered. But he eventually accepted the job, fell in love with the city and its citizens, and ended up working for 24 years as the museum’s leader.
Fast forward to today: Baule lives in a lovely neighborhood of spacious duplex homes complete with a northern view. We walked from his driveway onto a covered pathway bordered by a beautiful garden that he cultivated to enhance the home’s entry.
As soon as Baule opened the door and welcomed us inside, the fun really began. He’s painted his entry hall walls a bright yellow that makes the perfect backdrop for displaying some of his extensive art collection. All I could think was what a great way to make a first impression.
Next, he led us around the corner to an expansive dining/living room that has easy access to the home’s efficient kitchen. A black walnut dining room table is nearby, just waiting for the next dinner party.
Baule has mixed comfortable seating with an amazing collection of antique furniture. What really caught my attention was the rock wall on the far side of the room that features a brass-fronted fireplace. It’s bordered by floor-to-ceiling bookshelves that feature a wide selection of books, and various collections of antique dishes, figurines, vases and family photos.
The living room’s walls feature many works of art, including an elaborate floral depiction by Leo Adams.
Baule loves to travel and his passion led him to start a travel program that offered trips to places all over the world. Many folks from Yakima joined these adventures that included destinations such as Spain, Northern Italy, England, Russia, Madagascar, Portugal, Argentina and other exotic locales. It’s obvious that many of the keepsakes he has on display throughout his home came from these wonderful treks.
Baule’s decorating throughout the house includes the use of Oriental rugs as floor coverings and antique furnishings.
The den/office is a perfect example of his perfectly pairing old and new. A striking antique desk and chair share space with a contemporary blue sofa. Old family photos are displayed above a modern printer, while a red wooden child’s chair sits in a corner opposite a hand-caned chair.
My biggest surprise was seeing a painting of a blue and white vase filled with yellow flowers on the wall. It took a moment for me to realize that it was painted by my sister, Mary Tosch!
Our final stop was the master bedroom. A gorgeous Japanese screen hangs over the 1930s rope bed where Baule sleeps. An antique bedside table and small desk bookend his bed, while across the room sits a lovely, two-tiered chest of drawers.
The most modern part of the room is the mirror fronted closet. As a bonus, a sliding exterior glass door leads out to a very private, enclosed patio garden, perfect for a morning cup of coffee!
It’s obvious from all the family photos and keepsakes throughout the duplex that Baule holds his Iowa roots and his family close. In fact, his mother moved to Yakima during the latter part of her life to be near her son.
We can thank John Baule for his incredible tenure, overseeing many improvements to the Yakima Valley Museum, including the Children’s Underground, Neon Garden, Soda Fountain and more. You can sometimes find him at the museum either in the archives or possibly in the basement overseeing the collections.
He also stays active in all things Yakima including welcoming folks to the Yakima Farmers Market, volunteering for a Yakima Rotary project, traveling to far-off countries, working in his garden, or better yet … relaxing in his lovely home.
The bottom line is that we’re very lucky to have someone who is so devoted to making a difference in his adopted city.