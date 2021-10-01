If you cultivate a garden, you probably realized early on that this summer would be a challenge. The fires in our nearby mountains have sent their noxious smoke to invade our valley on a daily basis. Add to that the fact that it hasn’t truly rained in months, and keeping your yard watered and healthy in very warm weather has suddenly turned into a major challenge!
Needless to say, our yard has definitely suffered. It didn’t matter how often we watered the backyard, yellowish-brown spots kept popping up like polka dots on Little Lulu’s dress. (For those who are too young to remember Little Lulu, she was a popular character in comic books.)
It also didn’t help that my husband and I decided to make an escape to visit our two daughters who both live in Virginia for a week. I’m not even going to describe what our yard looked like when we returned. It was bad enough that our beautiful valley was engulfed in ugly, gray smoke from a fire west of Yakima that still seems to never end! I was ready to throw up my hands and call a cement truck to cover our front and back yards with concrete. Needless to say, my husband stopped me and slowly, with the cooler weather, the color of our grass is returning to green.
One day, as my husband and I drove home from work, we turned north off Tieton Drive, heading toward our house in the Barge-Chestnut neighborhood. As the car reached the top of the hill, I spied a charming bungalow where a variety of beautiful roses were blooming happily around the base of the home’s front porch.
No, I didn’t scream, “STOP!” But after many years of marriage, my husband Kurt knew instinctively that I wanted him to hit the brakes and park. Spying a woman sitting on the porch, we walked up the driveway to introduce ourselves, hoping she was the owner and wouldn’t run inside to call the police. Instead, she greeted us and seemed pleased when I told her that I write about houses for Yakima Magazine.
The friendly woman introduced herself as Teresa Foster and told us that she had lived in her home for 17 years. She explained that when she was looking for a property to buy, she discovered it was hard to find anything in her price range. Fortunately, she came across an advertisement for a “house in a good location,” that she could afford. It was obvious when she toured the property that it required a lot of work, but she was ready for the challenge.
Today, Teresa, along with the help of her brother, has had everything from the plumbing to the heat pump upgraded. She admits even the walls needed a lot of love, especially since the home’s dominate paint color was pink.
After the interior update was finished, she started to work on the lawn and gardens in the front and back yards of the lot. She also hired Russell Construction (her uncle’s company), to replace the old front porch and the result is beautiful. One of her favorite times of day is taking a late afternoon break there, while watching the world go by.
Her cottage is truly lovely, enhanced by an amazing selection of different colored roses that produce beautiful blooms below her front porch. That really made me jealous. However, it was only the beginning. Walking up the driveway, visitors can’t miss a side garden that features a lovely fountain, topped with red and white blooms, along with an amazing variety of colorful flowers that cover the ground beneath it.
Teresa then led us to her backyard, accessed through a white picket fence. One quick look around had me overwhelmed and more than a little envious of the floral beauty and variety of plants that were blooming.
She also has a concrete patio next to the garage wall, with an overhead pergola that provides comfortable seating and a cool place to escape Yakima’s hot summer sun. I could just imagine how great It would be to invite friends over to sip cocktails and enjoy Teresa’s delightful backyard! She has a special innate talent for knowing what flowering plants will thrive and enhance her beautiful summer garden!
I’m full of both admiration and jealousy when considering Teresa’s talent, culminating in such an enchanting setting. I found her flowers and large garden intimidating and inspiring. I’m now more determined than ever to go forth and cultivate similar flower beds next spring in my own backyard, keeping in mind that I may never achieve Teresa’s high level of success. For as they say, in gardening as in baseball, “There’s always next year.”
P.S. Just in case I really mess up, l’m keeping Teresa’s phone number on
speed dial.
