I was crying in the car, waiting for the spay and neuter clinic to open. I could hear the two cats I trapped that morning trying to be as quiet as possible.
They would yowl randomly, which almost sparked me to dart out of line, return home and set them free. I kept imagining varying forms of death for them, and it was terrorizing my heart. It felt silly being so sentimental about two cats (out of four) that were born in my garage several months earlier.
I called my friend Nancy before I balked, and she talked me into doing the right thing. I stayed in line. I dropped the cats off. I wiped the tears off my face and spoke rationally to the kind woman at the clinic, and I went to work.
I was the woman in your neighborhood feeding stray cats. I am your neighborhood cat lady.
The mom cat showed up in our garage during the COVID lockdown, so the entertainment factor of stray kittens in the backyard was high. One day I finally caught a glimpse of four kittens in our garage hiding out among all the nooks and crannies of our long-abandoned junk.
At first, I thought, good riddance. It was spring and the weather was iffy. I wondered if they would all stay warm enough, but then thought it was up to Mother Nature. We’d borrowed an animal trap from a friend a while back and we thought of trapping the cats and dropping them off at the Humane Society.
The Humane Society charges a fee for dropping off cats. Plus, when I told them they were feral they told me they did not take wild cats, especially since it was during the COVID lockdown. My dad told me what they did with unwanted kittens on the farm. I shuddered. They were pretty cute — maybe I should just keep them.
We named the mom cat Ricky. She warmed up to us and we started petting her. In the mornings, I left a cup of dry food and some water for Ricky in the garage. I heard food left out overnight attracts rodents and other unwanted creatures, so I tried to be a responsible neighborhood cat lady.
The kittens were adorable and absolute terrors. I would turn on the light over the backyard and we would watch them out the kitchen window. They were climbing all over the fences and getting into all sorts of shenanigans. They feared nothing except humans. They would climb into all sorts of precarious situations if we even approached them, so we kept our distance.
Then one day Ricky didn’t return. The kittens were old enough to start eating dry food, but not fully grown. Ricky had passed the baton, and now they were ours.
Our COVID winter set in, and I was stressed out about the kittens staying warm. My husband hooked up a heat lamp. I bought a heating pad, and we created what we called “Cat TV.” We could watch the cats curled up in the garage from our kitchen window. It was the perfect lockdown entertainment.
I made a cry for help on Facebook about finding our feral cats a home. I instantly got a personal message begging me to start handling the kittens to give them the possibility of being domesticated. If I didn’t, they would be feral and doomed for life. They were doomed.
I’m not the tough-love type. One hangdog look from my nephews and I could be talked into anything. Want to eat a whole bucket of ice cream? Sure, sounds good. In other words — I am not tough. My heart is ooey gooey and oozing ooey gooiness all over the place. Not to mention my anthropomorphizing skills are off the charts.
Happily for people like me, it turns out there are trap-and-return programs, called TNR, subsidized by grants through the Yakima Humane Society. The grants pay for spay and neuter clinics for feral cats.
The process is to consistently feed feral cats in an opened trap in the same location, trap the cats and get them fixed. They trim the cat’s ear so it is easily identified as fixed. The fixed cats don’t mass populate, nor do they spread disease. I lucked out and when contacting the Yakima Humane Society, they emailed me a drive-in clinic date to get my feral cats fixed. I just had to trap them and get them to the clinic on a certain date and time.
It sounded impossible. Because I had fed the cats mostly bland natural food, they were not attracted to smelly soft food. If anything, it was a turn-off for them. I raised bougie feral cats. They only liked natural cat chow.
I was awake all night. I could not believe the absurdity of me staying up all night to trap these cats. Why did I care about them so much? They’re just animals! What was happening to me?
Let me tell you, that was one of the more confusing 24 hours of my life. I prided myself on being a logical person, but these four cats were reducing me to a puddle of anxiety and tears. Finally, at 8 a.m. I said a prayer, walked out to the garage and managed to coax two cats into the trap. It was a small miracle.
I picked up the boys after their appointment, and they were very quiet. I had read repeatedly on the internet I was supposed to keep them in the cage for at least 24 hours so they could be in a safe place while recuperating from sedation.
Much like my aunt behavior, I lasted eight hours. The yowling started, and I was broken. I let them out into the backyard at 2 a.m. and watched them from the kitchen window. They darted away from the cage and hid somewhere until the next morning’s feeding. I had not broken them after all, and they were hungry. Why had I thought they were as fragile as me?
After the past few years, our cats let us pet them. I’m not sure why they’ve defied the odds and let us come near them. Some of them come inside, but mostly they are garage cats. They each have names.
What is it about animals that opens our hearts and lets us be so soft and whole? Why do I experience so much joy when I see my cats climbing around on the roof and playing in the trees?
There is an endurance athlete I follow named David Goggins, and he always yells into the camera: “STAY HARD.” I always respond in a quiet voice: “Be soft.” It makes me laugh, but it also makes me misty. It is hard to be soft. It is hard to be vulnerable, to care for others, to allow yourself to feel all the feelings.
There are so many quiet moments of contemplation and peace I’ve shared with my cats.
I can be totally present in the moment with my cats. No one is trying to fix it or make it better. The moment just is. My cat just purrs, runs up a tree, is just itself. My cats are always stepping out easy and living life on life’s terms.
